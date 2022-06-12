NJ Senate Schedules Last-Minute Hearing On Gunmaker Liability Bill

New Jersey – -(AmmoLand.com)- Saturday, June 11. 2022. Late yesterday, the NJ Senate Judiciary Committee amended its agenda for this Monday morning (June 13) to add a hearing on S-1893 – gunmaker liability legislation that turns well established principles of law on their head and allows the NJ attorney general to sue and harass firearms makers into oblivion even though they have made a perfectly legal, properly functioning product.

PLEASE IMMEDIATELY CONTACT EVERY NJ STATE SENATOR AND TELL THEM TO VOTE AGAINST S-1893 FOR THE FOLLOWING REASONS:

1. S1893 turns basic principles of law on their head and allows the manufacturer of a legal, properly functioning product to be sued for the misconduct of others.

2. S1893 is explicitly preempted by federal law (the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act) which forbids frivolous lawsuits against manufacturers.

3. S1893 potentially harms military and law enforcement by decimating the manufacturers of products needed in performance of their duties.

4. S1893 empowers the NJ Attorney General to harass, investigate, and inflict serious damage on firearms manufacturers and dealers without having to prove any misconduct whatsoever.

INDUSTRY-KILLER BILL ALSO TARGETS DEALERS & CLUBS, WEBSITES & PUBLICATIONS, LOCALLY & NATIONALLY

Bill is NATIONAL in Scope, Impacting Manufacture, Sale, and Marketing NATIONWIDE Please Weigh In Again With NJ Senators With These Additional Concerns:

In addition to the concerns raised in yesterday’s alert regarding S-1893, there are extremely serious additional concerns affecting firearms dealers, advertising (publications & digital), and certain gun clubs, associations, and societies, both locally and nationally.

Please see below for these extremely serious additional concerns, AND PLEASE COPY AND EMAIL THIS LIST TO EVERY NJ SENATOR BEFORE MONDAY, JUNE 13 AT 10:00 AM.

ADDITIONAL IMPACTS OF INDUSTRY-KILLER S-1893

Empowers the NJ attorney general to arbitrarily investigate, compel testimony from, fine, impound records and inventory from, and prosecute firearms “industry” members nationwide . The term “industry members” is used misleadingly to disguise the fact that it affects a lot more than gun manufacturers. It also impacts sellers, dealers, marketers (including publications and websites containing advertisements), and certain firearms associations and societies.

. The term “industry members” is used misleadingly to disguise the fact that it affects a lot more than gun manufacturers. It also impacts sellers, dealers, marketers (including publications and websites containing advertisements), and certain firearms associations and societies. Subjects firearms associations, societies (including non-profits), publications and websites which sell or market (including via ads in publications or on websites) firearms, ammunition, or “accessories” (an undefined term) to the attorney general’s sweeping arbitrary powers.

Removes any requirement that the attorney general first PROVE that a firearms “industry” member is directly responsible for any wrongdoing before arbitrary and capricious government powers can be wielded against that “industry” member. The attorney general merely needs to “believe” that its own actions are somehow justified, and nothing more. This enables purely political investigations, prosecutions, and government harassment against “industry” members, with no checks, balances, or other restraints to ensure integrity, consistency, or appropriateness of actions taken.

Subjects firearms “industry” members nationwide to the NJ attorney general’s reach. S-1893 is really a trojan horse, empowering New Jersey bureaucrats to do an end-run around the Second Amendment by crippling or destroying “industry” members arbitrarily throughout the U.S. The powers it grants to the attorney general are not limited to NJ . Harassing “industry” members into oblivion nationwide is the apparent goal.

. Harassing “industry” members into oblivion nationwide is the apparent goal. Allows the attorney general to harass nearly everyone involved with firearms and firearms rights. That means manufacturers, dealers, parts sellers, marketers, websites, publications, advertisers, gun clubs, and gun rights organizations — all that is required is a loose connection to the manufacture, sale, or marketing/advertising of firearms, ammunition, parts or “accessories” (an undefined term). This allows the New Jersey attorney general to interfere with the exercise of gun rights nationwide, and to chill free speech by those offering firearms or even just accessories in digital and physical publications.

-Turns the NJ attorney general into the functional equivalent of a national gun czar, unchecked in its ability to impose its anti-Second Amendment views and dictates on an entire nation.

