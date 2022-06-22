NRA Announces Opposition to 2022 Senate Gun Control Legislation

Fairfax, VA – -(AmmoLand.com)- The NRA will support legislation that improves school security, promotes mental health services, and helps reduce violent crime.
However, we will oppose this gun control legislation [2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act] because it falls short at every level. It does little to truly address violent crime while opening the door to unnecessary burdens on the exercise of Second Amendment freedom by law-abiding gun owners.
This legislation can be abused to restrict lawful gun purchases, infringe upon the rights of law-abiding Americans, and use federal dollars to fund gun control measures being adopted by state and local politicians. This bill leaves too much discretion in the hands of government officials and also contains undefined and overbroad provisions – inviting interference with our constitutional freedoms.
Decisions by the Supreme Court of the United States in the Heller and McDonald cases make clear that the Second Amendment is an individual constitutional freedom. We will always fight for those freedoms – and the fundamental values we have defended for over 150 years.
About the National Rifle Association
Established in 1871, the National Rifle Association is America’s oldest civil rights and sportsmen’s group. Five million members strong, NRA continues its mission to uphold Second Amendment rights and is the leader in firearm education and training for law-abiding gun owners, law enforcement and the military. Visit www.nra.org.
Former NRA announces opposition to tyrannical gun legislation ? Really ? I wonder if POS and traitor Cornyn will keep his A+ rating with those thieving SOB’s ?
The key to whether NRA actually opposes it, even if a day late and a billion short of dollars grift-wasted off members, is whether all the “Republican” turncoats are heavily downgraded & opponents supported in the next primary. When LaPew does a wink-nod-reacharound-rollover deal then pretends to oppose, grades are never lowered.
The legislation never should have been written in the first place it protects no one. More feel good politics from the elected.
Well would ya look at that! The NRA FINALLY thought it was a good idea to OPPOSE gun control rather than support it! It’s a Christmas miracle!
As always they have the verbage exact like a politician does…a day late and dollar short…