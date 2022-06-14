Reloading Supplies: 1000pc Cheddite 209 Shotshell Primers $74.99 FREE S&H COUPON CODE

Cheddite 209 Shotshell Primers Sale may2022

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Reloader, Brownlls has 209 shotshell Primers in stock. I can not tell you the last time we saw these for sale! 1000 piece boxes of Cheddite 209 Shotshell Primers for $74.99 a pack. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. Use the coupon codes below to save more when you buy more.

Cheddite 209 Shotshell Primers

Cheddite #209 Primers for Shotshell. Packed 1,000 per box (10, 100 pack boxes). Laquer sealant on top of the primer.

Some Related Reviews:

Brownells.com Coupon Codes

$25 off $250+
JUNE25
Expiration Date 6/30/2022

$55 off $500+
JUNE55
Expiration date 5/30/2022

$120 Off Orders $1000+
JUNE120
Expiration date 5/30/2022

$15 off $150
SAE
Expiration Date Unknown

$10 off $100
PTT
Expiration Date Unknown

$15 off $150
TAG
Expiration Date Unknown

$25 off $250
AMMOLAND25
Expiration Date Unknown

$10 off $100
AMMOLAND10
Expiration Date Unknown

$15 off $150
AMMOLAND15
Expiration Date Unknown

$45 off $450
45OFF450
Expiration Date Unknown

FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING on all orders with Membership
No Code - The Edge Program
Expiration Date Unknown

$35 off $350
35OFF350
Expiration Date Unknown
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!
Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.
Montana454Casull

There has always been 209 primers here on the shelves . Its large rifle and large pistol primers that are non existent.

1
Norm

Assuming these are still in stock, this is a great price. It’s about the same as what I paid for 1000 CCI primers a couple of months ago.

Around two years ago, I used a brick of Cheddite primers for trapshooting. No problems at all. Very consistent.

0
Knute Knute

Look at the ad again. It was never for 2000, but only 1000. To ammoland’s credit, they fixed it almost the instant that I posted the error. To their discredit, they deleted my reply to you that posited that it could be a simple mistake, or it could be an attempt to fool the unwary. I’d still say ammoland is well ahead on points, though. They censor less than any other site I’ve been on, at least so far. The only other site that came close was TTAG, but that was back when Farago was the boss. The day after… Read more »

0
F Riehl, Editor in Chief

Knute Knute; good catch thanks for having our backs.

0
Knute Knute

Anytime. Proofreading copy has been my hobby since college back in 1980. I used to catch at least one in the local papers every day. It got so easy for me that I changed my goal to finding one on just the Front Page instead… and then to just in the headlines! With the rise of the internet, now my self-appointed challenge is to find a headline that ISN’T in error… and that’s hard! To stroke your collective egos just a little bit more… to find errors in YOUR copy has become a challenge again. It doesn’t happen often. What,… Read more »

Last edited 2 months ago by Knute Knute
1
Jay Hanig

My aunt was a copy editor at Putnam and Sons, so it runs in my family. I catch errors all the time in places that never used to be guilty of them. This is what happens when they stop teaching phonics in school.

0
Knute Knute

If you’d like, I could send any errors I notice to your inbox directly, and the public-at-large would never even notice. OFC, that would require your email address, which you shouldn’t give out to strangers.
I wouldn’t ever sell it the trolls, but OFC you cannot be sure of that.
everybody online gives lots of “assurances” that they won’t…. right before they do anyway. 🙂

0
