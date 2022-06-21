|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has a great price on the Savage Mark II FV-SR Rifle in 22LR with a 5-round magazine in Multi-Cam Black Camo for $329.99 with FREE shipping. Also, KYGunCo has just the rifle on sale here.
Savage Mark II FV-SR 22LR Rifle
Raise the bar in 22 LR performance. The Mark II FV-SR offers user-adjustable AccuTrigger technology for crisp, customized trigger pulls. Its heavy, button-rifled, 16.5-inch barrel is also fluted, threaded and paired with a black synthetic stock. The rifle has a 5-round detachable box magazine and one-piece scope rail.
FEATURES
AccuTrigger for a crisp, personalized trigger pull
16.5-inch heavy carbon steel barrel
Button rifling, barrel fluting and threaded muzzle
Multi-Cam Black Camo
5-round detachable box magazine
One-piece scope rail
SPECIFICATIONS
SKU Number: 28713
Action: Bolt
Barrel Color: Blued
Barrel Finish: Matte
Barrel Length (in): 16.5
Barrel Material: Carbon Steel
Caliber: 22 LR
Magazine Capacity: 5
Hand: Right
Length of Pull (in): 13.9
Magazine: Detachable Box Magazine
Overall Length (in): 35.25
Rate of Twist: 1 in 16
Receiver Color: Blued
Receiver Finish: Matte
Receiver Material: Carbon Steel
Type: Rimfire
Stock Color: Camouflage
Stock Finish: Matte
Stock Material: Synthetic
Stock Type: Varmint
Weight (lb): 5.5
Gun Deals: Savage Mark II FV-SR 22LR Rifle, 5rd Multi-Cam Black Camo $329.99 FREE S&H
Some Related Reviews: