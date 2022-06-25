SCOTUS Gets it Right, Congress Gets it Wrong

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On Thursday, SCOTUS released a historic decision in the NYSRPA v. Bruen case when they found the Second Amendment protects the right of law-abiding Americans to carry a firearm outside of the home. Despite the hysteria from many gun control extremists, this is a step in the right direction that simply provides good people the ability to protect themselves and their loved ones outside their home. Regrettably, just across the street from the Supreme Court at the Capitol, Congress took a step backward when they passed a gun control package that infringes on the rights of law-abiding Americans. This gun control package will now move to President Biden’s desk, where he’s expected to sign it into law.

We are deeply disappointed in the passage of this gun control bill. The NRA joins the rest of America in trying to help curb violence across our country. This is why we support school safety with dedicated resources at the federal level, an investment in better access to, and quality of, mental health care, increased funding and support for law enforcement, and a firm position on gun crime with serious penalties for those who break the law.

The NRA cannot and will not support senseless gun control measures that some in Congress have already said is just a first step that “paves the way” for additional gun control that will only infringe on the rights of the law-abiding. These measures were hastily jammed through with ambiguous language and overbroad definitions to appease gun control supporters in Congress.

Behind the façade and the contrived talking points of safety, school security and mental health, this is a gun control bill. That’s why the NRA strongly opposed it.

