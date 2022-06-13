Optics Deals: Sig Sauer Buckmasters BDC 3-9X40mm SFP Riflescope $77.99 FREE S&H CODE

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Berli.com has a very good price on the Sig Sauer Buckmasters BDC 3-9X40mm SFP Riflescope now just $77.99 with FREE shipping at check out.

Sig Sauer Buckmasters BDC 3-9X40mm SFP Riflescope

The Buckmasters Rangefinder and Riflescopes were inspired by Jackie Bushman to bring the performance of SIG SAUER Electro-Optics at a value that is within reach for every hunter. The riflescopes feature a custom Buckmasters Bullet Drop Compensation (BDC) reticle that has holdover dots out to 500 yards.

The rangefinder will provide lightning-fast-ranging performance in a vivid red illuminated display optimized for low light hunting. As an extra value, the rangefinder can be used in “Buckmasters Mode” which comes equipped with 8 onboard ballistic groups, so the rangefinder can indicate which Buckmasters BDC holdover dot to use in your riflescope.