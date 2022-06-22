Slim is In! We The People Holsters Introduce the Raven Slimline Gun Belt

Las Vegas, Nev. (Ammoland.com) – We The People Holsters, manufacturers of exceptionally crafted American-made holsters and apparel, deliver the slimmest and most rigid gun belt any individual carrying concealed could ask for. The tactical-style Raven Slimline Gun Belt is custom-designed to fit in pants with small belt loops, yet still gives the wearer the holster support when drawing and reholstering a firearm.

The USA-made, adjustable Raven Slimline Gun Belt is constructed with one layer of rigid scuba webbing and one layer of soft seat-belt webbing providing exceptional rigidity on a lightweight and thin platform. A quick-release buckle makes removal easy.

When We The People Holsters designed the Raven, they took the new slim conceal carry belt and decided to add it to their new Guardian Tactical Joggers giving weekend warriors, athletes, and guys that just love comfort, a work-out pant with a secure way of carrying a firearm.

We The People offer a Lifetime Warranty on all of their products, including the new Raven Slimline Gun Belt. The Raven is available in S-M, L-XL, and 2XL-3XL sizes with an MSRP of $44.00.

For more information on We The People Holsters, visit its website, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

At We The People Holsters, our intention is to provide customers with access to high-quality and exceptionally crafted holsters appropriate for a full range of purposes. In addition to a comprehensive line of tried-and-true holsters, We the People Holsters also provides custom-designed holsters from only the most talented and experienced craftsmen the industry has ever known.

With a product line recognized the world over for durability, practicality, and functionality in all manner of situations requiring an exceptional and reliable holster, We The People Holsters is the preferred option of professionals throughout the law enforcement industry as well as those serving in branches of the armed forces.

We The People Holsters stands behind all of our products with a 30-day, no-questions-asked return policy and remains dedicated to providing consistently exceptional customer service. Most items come with a LIFETIME WARRANTY against any manufacturing defects, so you know you are getting quality gear. These simple values – along with our outstanding and comprehensive line of product offerings – are intended to ensure first-time customers become repeat customers who understand the critical need for a finely crafted and highly functional holster intended for use in a specific situation or circumstance.