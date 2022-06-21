Gun Deals: Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield Plus 9mm 3.1in Pistol $465.37 FREE S&H

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co with a great price on the Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield Plus 9mm 3.1in 9mm 13 round pistol with two (2) magazines for just $465.37 with FREE shipping.
Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield Plus 9mm Pistol
With either a standard 10+1 round or 13+1 extended 9mm magazine, the new Shield™ Plus is the next generation in everyday carry. It features an 18-degree grip angle for a more natural point of aim and better recoil management, plus the new ?at trigger allows for consistent ?nger placement for accurate, repeatable, comfortable shooting.
FEATURES
Flat face trigger for consistent trigger finger placement that allows for more accurate and repeatable shooting.
Enhanced grip texture allows the user to manage recoil, keep a firm grip and delivers comfort when concealing.
Extended magazine offers 13+1 round capacity. For more concealable option, we offer a flush-fit 10 round magazine.
13 round and 10 round magazines included
Tactile and audible trigger reset
Extremely thin and lightweight – can be comfortably carried all day.
M&P’s patented take-down lever and sear deactivation systems all for disassembly without pulling the trigger.
Optimal 18-degree grip angle for natural point of aim.
Armornite® durable corrosion resistant finish.
Backed by Smith & Wesson’s Lifetime Service Policy
SPECIFICATIONS
Model: M&P®9 SHIELD™ PLUS
SKU: 13248
Frame Size: Micro-Compact
Caliber: 9mm
Action: Striker-Fired
Capacity: 13+1 and 10+1 Rounds
Barrel Length: 3.1″ (7.9 cm)
Rifling: 1:10″ – 5 RH
Front Sight: White Dot
Rear Sight: White 2-Dot
Frame Width: 1.1″ (2.8 g)
(Less Controls): .94″ (2.4 g)
Overall Height: 4.6″ (11.7 cm)
Overall Length: 6.1″ (15.5 cm)
Sight Radius: 5.3″ (13.5 cm)
Grip: Polymer
Weight: 17.9 oz. (507.5 g)
Magazine Weight: 13 Round: 2.6 oz. (6.6 g) 10 Round: 2.2 oz. (6.6 g)
Barrel Material: Stainless Steel with Armornite® Finish
Slide Material: Stainless Steel with Armornite® Finish
Slide Finish: Matte Black
Frame Material: Polymer
Frame Finish: Matte Black
UPC Code: 022188885118
