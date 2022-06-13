Tactical Deals: Streamlight ProTac Rail Mount 2 Weapon Light with Tapeswitch $104.05

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Primary Arms with the lowest price, currently, on the web for the Streamlight ProTac Rail Mount 2 Weapon Light with Tapeswitch just $104.05.

Streamlight ProTac Rail Mount 2 Weapon Light with Tapeswitch The Streamlight ProTac Rail Mount 2 is a compact and powerful tactical light dedicated for long guns. Mounting to M1913 Picatinny rails with the integrated mount, the ProTac RM2 can be used with either a standard push-button tail cap or an included remote switch giving the shooter out-of-the-box flexibility. Features:

Bright 22,000 candela beam reaches out to almost 325 yards

Includes a multi-function tail cap and remote pressure switch

Strobe feature (that can be disabled)

Powered by (2) CR123A Lithium batteries

IPX7 water proof to 1 meter for thirty minutes and impact tested to 2 meters with standard button switch

IPX4 water resistant with remote pressure switch

Durable aluminum body with anodized finish

Compact size at just 5.00″ and 5.00 oz

Limited lifetime warranty through Streamlight

