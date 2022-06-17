Tactical Deals: Streamlight TLR-1 HL LED Weapon Light just… $109.95 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli has a great deal on the Streamlight TLR-1 HL Weapon Light for just $109.95 with FREE shipping. Back in the day, the MSRP on this was $260.00!! Check prices on the same gun light here, online here, and here and you see why we think this is a great buy.

The TLR-1 HL provides an 1000 lumen blast of light for maximum illumination while clearing a room or searching an alley.

Its wide beam pattern lights up large areas so you can identify who or what is nearby.

1000 lumens; 245m beam; runs 1.75 hours; 15,000 candela peak beam intensity

Powered by two 3-volt CR123 lithium batteries with 10-year storage life

Rail grip clamp system securely attaches/detaches quickly and safely with no tools and without putting your hands in front of the muzzle

Mounts directly to handguns with Glock-style rails and to all MIL-STD-1913 (Picatinny) rails.

Includes keys for Glock-style, Picatinny, Beretta 90two, S&W 99 and S&W TSW

Machined aluminum sealed construction with black anodized finish

Ambidextrous momentary/steady on/off switch

User programmable strobe can be enabled/disabled

LED technology impervious to shock with a 50,000 hour lifetime

Engineered optic produces a concentrated beam with optimum peripheral illumination

Fits existing light bearing holsters

3.39” (8.61 cm); 4.18 oz (118.6 grams)

Operating temperature: -40°F to +120°F

IPX7 waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes

Lithium Battery Notice under TECH DOC

Long Gun Kit available (#69262). Kit includes TLR-1 HL with thumb screw, “safe off” door switch, remote pressure switch and mounting clips, and two 3V CR123A lithium batteries.

Available in Black, Flat Dark Earth or Flat Dark Earth Brown

Limited lifetime warranty

Assembled in USA

Specifications

High Lumens 1000

Run Time 1.75 hours

Beam Distance 245 meters

Max Candela 15,000

Battery Type CR123A Lithium

Battery Quantity 2

Length 3.39 inches (8.61 centimeters)

Weight 4.18 ounces (118.50 grams)

Remote switches are available as optional accessories and must be used in conjunction with 69130 or 69161 remote door switch. All switches and door switch are sold separately. Reference TLR Accessories Brochure in DOCS/INFO tab for more information.