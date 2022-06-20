The Duplicity of Gun Controllers Is in Full Array

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- There’s an interesting phenomenon occurring with those demanding gun control lately. They’ve abandoned pretenses of “common sense.” Now, it’s not gun control. It’s gun rights elimination.
President Joe Biden leads the gun control charade parade. The president chides gun owners for not supporting his gun control agenda while at the same time expanding his gun ban wish list.
President Biden spoke to the American public from The White House on June 2 to explain his desire to push for expanded gun control.
“The issue we face is one of conscience and common sense,” President Biden said following the tragic murders by a madman in Uvalde, Texas. “For so many of you at home, I want to be very clear: This is not about taking away anyone’s guns. It’s about… not about vilifying… gun owners. In fact, we believe we should be treating responsible gun owners as an example of how every gun owner should behave. I respect the culture and the tradition and the concerns of lawful gun owners.”
The Real Joe
That statement, however, stands in stark contrast to what President Biden told a private group of Beverly Hills, Calif., Democratic donors just days later. He told a story of his Senate days pushing gun control measures and gun owners confronting him on his radical agenda.
“They’d say, ‘God darn, Joe, what the hell are you doing taking my gun away?’” President Biden said according to a Breitbart report. “And I said, ‘Let me ask you a question.’ I said, ‘How many — when you go deer hunting, how many deer are wearing Kevlar vests?’”
“‘By the way, if you need 30, 40, 60, up to 100 rounds to fire,’ I said, ‘you’re a danger to yourself, man,’” he continued.
That’s an interesting stand for the president, who admits to owning at least two shotguns and once absurdly told his wife to blindly “fire two blasts” into the dark if she ever feared someone illegally entering their property. It’s not unexpected though. This is the same president that lectures America on the Bill of Rights as if it were a laundry list of government-approved needs.
President Biden told Americans in a tweet, “No one needs an AR-15. Period.” He’s continuously called for a ban on standard capacity magazines. He tried to convince Americans that no one needs 9 mm handguns, calling those too “weapons of war.”
Hollywood Hypocrisy
Liberal antigun darling Michael Moore has never been shy about disclosing his animus toward lawful firearm ownership. These days, he’s dropped any equivocation and is calling for the Second Amendment to be repealed outright.
“We need to start a movement to repeal the Second Amendment and replace it with something that says it’s not about the right of somebody to own a gun, it’s the right of all of us to be protected from gun violence,” Moore said in his podcast, according to Fox News.
Instead of guns, Moore suggests getting a dog. For concealed carry options, there are always small breeds, one might imagine. It’s also wishful thinking by Moore that criminals will suddenly drop their illegally-obtained firearms. Law-abiding gun owners aren’t the problem, but criminal actors are, since they’re already ignoring laws and harbor no respect for life. Of course, there’s a path for Moore to achieve this. It only takes two-thirds of both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, or two-thirds of the states to agree to a Constitutional convention and that new amendment must be ratified by three-fourths of the state legislatures or state conventions.
“I make no apologies for it because I understand the history of this country and I don’t think we should be afraid to say this. Repeal the Second Amendment,” Moore said. “I said it then and I’ll say it now and I’ll keep saying it and I want you to say it with me, repeal the Second Amendment. This sentence in our Constitution, it was written 235 years ago. Repeal the Second Amendment.” So was the First Amendment, but whatever.
At least Moore is honest, if not completely out of step with America. Criminals, assuredly, would love this idea.
Pro-2A Gun Control?
David Hogg, the front-man for March for Our Lives gun control, wrote in a Fox News op-ed a call-to-action for even NRA members to join in his gun-control demonstrations.
“I want to state unequivocally that I am not anti-gun. In fact, the movement I helped to start has been pro-Second Amendment from day one,” Hogg wrote.
That’s in direct contradiction with the demands from March for Our Lives, which include a national licensing and registry scheme, bans on so-called “assault weapons” or semiautomatic Modern Sporting Rifles (MSRs), and standard capacity magazines. The March for Our Lives’ website attests that “there is a national mental health crisis,” yet Hogg was quoted telling U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) that, “Mental illness is a bulls–t talking point,” according to a Time report. That was on the same whirlwind Senate splash where he attempted to shame Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), accusing him of snubbing a meeting with Hogg because it would “trigger” the senator. The senator’s chief of staff caught him in the lie, pointing out they had a 2 p.m. meeting scheduled, which was canceled when it was clear Hogg was using the meeting to self-promote.
Hogg attempted an apology, citing a scheduling mistake.
The mistakes here aren’t schedules. They’re a matter of getting caught up in their own duplicity.
About The National Shooting Sports Foundation
NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org
Nothing new here. Demonrats deceive and lie. It’s the standard mode of operation. Anyone who supports killing a defenseless child in the womb is a twisted bleep bleep, to put it lightly, person. Anyone who thinks we don’t need law enforcement is a dumb jackASS and has no perception of what the world is really like and anyone who thinks that we should not have firearms for a safer Merica obviously has no common sense. The only commons sense gun law that should be in existence is that there are no laws against fully auto, magazine size, suppressors, short barreled… Read more »
IT WAS JOHN F KENNEDY BEHIND THE UN DISARMAMENT PROGRAM
https://jbs.org/un-timeline/3-stage-disarmament-program/
3 STAGE “DISARMAMENT” PROGRAM
President John F. Kennedy presents the UN General Assembly with a three-stage “disarmament” program that would abolish “all armies and all weapons except those needed for internal order and a new United Nations Peace Force.” Kennedy’s proposal is published with more detail by the State Department in a publication entitled Freedom From War: The United States Program for General and Complete Disarmament in a Peaceful World (State Department Publication 7277).
Wow, if what you say is true, I totally understand why the government killed him.
The UN is the drivng force behind US civilian disarmament. See the links below. These Communists will do anything and everything to achieve this goal, including false flag attacks on schools and shopping centers and churches. The US Department of State is heavily involved also.
https://jbs.org/un/un-world-government/
https://www.freedomfirstsociety.org/reference/a-world-effectively-controlled-by-the-united-nations/
https://datavein.livejournal.com/261681.html
I would urge all to listen to this podcast series of the John Birch Society and the Communist infiltration of the US. Part 1of 6. Listen to all 6.
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thomas-paine-podcast/id1491435111?i=1000566899814
Given the SCOTUS ruling in US v Cruikshank
“6. The right to bear arms is not granted by the Constitution; neither is it in any manner dependent upon that instrument for its existence. The Second Amendments means no more than that it shall not be infringed by Congress, and has no other effect than to restrict the powers of the National Government.”
just exactly what do they think repealing the Second Amendment would accomplish?
https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/92/542/