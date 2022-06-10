Power to Tax and Regulate Guns is the Power to Disarm

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The world has changed. Racial minorities are buying guns for lawful self-protection more than ever before. Urban women are the fastest-growing segment of legal gun owners. That is wonderful news and long overdue. Tempering that good news are the deplorable conditions in our inner cities that may have provided new motivations to own a gun. Recently we’re seeing gun-prohibitionist Democrats propose huge taxes on guns just as minority members of society become gun owners. We’ve seen this political behavior before, and politicians repeat behavior that works. It looks like Democrat politicians are doing it again, and racism and political advantage are always wrapped in the excuses of public safety.

We have a racist history of gun control.

Before the civil war, black men and black women were legally forbidden to own guns in several states. That law applied to both freed blacks and to slaves. The constitutional amendments passed after the civil war recognized that minorities had rights. All of us have rights, yet democrats imposed taxes at the polling place to keep blacks from voting. They imposed taxes and regulations designed to increase the cost of buying and owning a firearm in order to disarm blacks and other minorities.

The US Supreme court eventually ruled that poll taxes were unconstitutional, but the court left the taxing and regulation of firearms in place. Today, we have over 23-thousand firearms regulations. At the same time, we see alarming rates of violence in our democrat-controlled cities. That surge in violence happened despite the legal limitations imposed on law-abiding citizens who want to own personal firearms. Gun-control advocates excuse the failure of gun prohibition by saying that all those gun-control regulations were only a good start.

In fact, you have to be wealthy or politically connected to get a carry permit in Los Angeles or New York City. Politicians hand out the spoils of power unless we work to retain our rights.

We’ve seen more minority members become gun owners in the last few years.

One motivation for this increase may have been the increased violence we saw in our inner cities. Another motivation may have been the movement to defund the police. Seeing your city burning and knowing that the police don’t have to protect you seems like good reasons to protect yourself and your family. For that and other reasons, we’re seeing more members of racial minorities become legal gun owners. Let me be clear that not all minority members are buying guns. Instead, we see the rate of new gun ownership among minorities approaching the rate of gun ownership we’ve seen historically among whites.

I think that is a good thing. There are also shooting groups that are run for and by minority gun owners. Those groups existed before, but there are more of them and their membership is growing quickly.

Women became gun owners as well.

This trend started earlier, but we’ve seen it accelerate in the last few years. There are several organizations run by women gun owners for women gun owners. They have chapters from coast to coast and are expanding rapidly.

Combine the two trends, and we see minority women in our inner cities as the fastest-growing segment of new gun owners.

The power to tax is the power to destroy.

So said the fourth chief justice of the US Supreme Court. That was said back in the 1800s, and it remains true today. Democrat representatives proposed a 1,000 percent excise tax on firearms. Your 500-dollar gun would now cost you $5,500.

Honest citizens use firearms in self-defense almost ten times for each time a criminal uses a gun to commit a violent crime. Disarming the victim, particularly a woman living in our inner city, gives an advantage to the criminals.

I wonder why the congressman wants more of us living in fear. I think that the answer lies in the fact that the elites can buy a security team while most of us cannot.

Politicians want to stay in office.

Billionaire political donors promised democrats large campaign donations if they pushed gun control. Money talks, and billionaire donors get the political policies they want. The elites want the ordinary citizen disarmed.

Taxing the victims is unjust. Because of where they live, young urban minority women are disproportionately the victims of violent crime. They are also the least able to pay exorbitant taxes to defend themselves from crime.

Yes, the world has changed, but politics and racism remain the same.

I love that more minorities and women can now defend themselves from violent criminals. As always, politicians will sing the tune that is called by their big-money donors. Gun control is racist, and it doesn’t take a genius to figure out that if gun control failed the first 23-thousand times, then it won’t work the next time either.

Follow the money and look at what gun prohibition really does rather than what the politicians claim it does.

About Rob Morse

The original article with sources is posted here. Rob Morse writes about gun rights at Ammoland, at Clash Daily, at Second Call Defense, and on his SlowFacts blog. He hosts the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast and co-hosts the Polite Society Podcast. Rob was an NRA pistol instructor and combat handgun competitor.