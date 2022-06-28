Tactical Deals: U.S. Military Surplus Hardigg M-16 Gun Case $159.99 FREE S&H CODE

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportman’s Guide with a good price on the U.S. Military Surplus Hardigg M-16 Gun Case that with coupon code “gunsngear‘ you can pick up one of these bomb-proof protective cases for just $159.99 with FREE shipping. Compare this to a brand new Pelican 1780 Gun Case and you see why we like this deal.

U.S. Military Surplus Hardigg M-16 Gun Case

Genuine U.S. Military Surplus issue! This rugged Case was created to safely ship M-16 rifles. Now you can load it with your own guns, ammo, poker winnings, treasures and more!

Genuine U.S. Military issue

Generously sized for holding various items

Heavy-duty molded resin material

Web strapping inside lid maximizes storage space

14 latches

8 carry handles

Pressure valve

Watertight gasketed seal

Measures 44″ x 24″ x 18″h.

Weighs approx. 60 lbs.

19,088-cu. in. capacity

Key Specifications

Item Number: 229270

Country of Origin: USA

Dimensions: 44″ x 24″ x 18″h.

Capacity: 19,088-cu. in.

Weighs: Approx. 60 lbs.

NSN: 8145-01-196-3731 or 8145-01-338-0615

Condition: Used, in very good shape.