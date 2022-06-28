|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportman’s Guide with a good price on the U.S. Military Surplus Hardigg M-16 Gun Case that with coupon code “gunsngear‘ you can pick up one of these bomb-proof protective cases for just $159.99 with FREE shipping. Compare this to a brand new Pelican 1780 Gun Case and you see why we like this deal.
U.S. Military Surplus Hardigg M-16 Gun Case
Genuine U.S. Military Surplus issue! This rugged Case was created to safely ship M-16 rifles. Now you can load it with your own guns, ammo, poker winnings, treasures and more!
- Genuine U.S. Military issue
- Generously sized for holding various items
- Heavy-duty molded resin material
- Web strapping inside lid maximizes storage space
- 14 latches
- 8 carry handles
- Pressure valve
- Watertight gasketed seal
- Measures 44″ x 24″ x 18″h.
- Weighs approx. 60 lbs.
- 19,088-cu. in. capacity
Key Specifications
- Item Number: 229270
- Country of Origin: USA
- Dimensions: 44″ x 24″ x 18″h.
- Capacity: 19,088-cu. in.
- Weighs: Approx. 60 lbs.
- NSN: 8145-01-196-3731 or 8145-01-338-0615
Condition: Used, in very good shape.
Tactical Deals: U.S. Military Surplus Hardigg M-16 Gun Case $159.99 FREE S&H CODE
Anyone know whether these meet TSA requirements for checked luggage? Guess when empty case weighs sixty pounds you can count on some significant overweight bag fees. As a lazy, overweight, aging man who quit exercising a long time ago – I’m thinking that with firearms and a bit of ammo, this would be difficult for me to lift into a truck bed. 60 lb case + 40 lbs firearms + 40 lbs ammo + 10 lbs accessories. Could easily bench that once upon a time, but beyond me now. Even my dog has gotten too heavy to carry far, despite… Read more »
Worse yet, its Sports’mans Guide, known for screwing their customers. I wouldn’t believe anything they said and I certainly wouldn’t buy from them again. They REALLY put it to us during the ammo shortage, taking orders and backordering them as they sold the same product at a higher price. Many of us promised we would remember it…and we do.