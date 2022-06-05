Versacarry Showcases New Product at NRA Convention

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Bringing their wide range of concealed carry holsters and other shooting-related products, Versacarry looks forward to exhibiting in booth #4339 at the 2022 NRA Annual Meetings and Exhibits May 27-29, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. In addition to their current line of products, Versacarry will be showcasing the new Compound Custom IWB Holster. The new inside the waistband holster and other Versacarry products will be available for purchase during the convention.

Added to the popular line of Compound Holsters from Versacarry, the new Compound Custom boasts a custom-molded polymer front attached to a premium water buffalo leather backing. This backing is raised to keep the firearm off the user for all-day comfort. The polymer front has an open bottom to accommodate firearms with threaded barrels.

In addition to being available for purchase during the 2022 NRA Annual Meeting, the Compound Custom will be available for purchase at several Versacarry Dealers in Texas including Able’s-Huntsville, Burdett and Son-College Station, Carroll’s Gun Shop-Wharton, and Carter’s Country-Spring-Houston (2 Locations)-Pasadena.

The Compound IWB is available to fit a wide range of popular firearms including Glock 19,43-H&K VP9SK-Ruger Max 9-S&W M&P Shield- Sig Sauer P320, P365-Springfield Hellcat, XDM-Taurus G3C, GX4-Walther PDP.

The MSRP for the Compound Custom IWB is $54.99

Versacarry Compound Custom IWB Holster features:

IWB Configuration

Adjustable Retention

Raised Leather Backing

Open Bottom to accommodate threaded barrels

Anti-Snag Protection

Optics Compatible

Made in the USA

Versacarry produces a wide variety of holsters and other shooting-related products. For more information visit https://www.versacarry.com/.

Make sure to stop by the Booth at NRA to see the New Products from Versacarry.

About Versacarry Holsters

Founded in 2011, Versacarry is an American-owned and operated company that produces an extensive line of innovative holsters for inside and outside the waistband, pocket holsters, belts, rifle slings, magazine pouches, and rifle ammo management carriers.

For more information, go to www.versacarry.com or www.facebook.com/Versacarry/