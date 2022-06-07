Virginia: Sen. Morrissey to Introduce Comprehensive Gun Ban in 2023

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Senator Joe Morrissey (D-16) announced that the first piece of legislation he will file for next year’s session will be an “assault weapons” ban bill, to ban many commonly-owned rifles, shotguns, and handguns that law-abiding citizens use for self-defense and sport.
Back in 2020, anti-gun extremists already tried and failed to pass such a comprehensive ban when they held majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly. It was considered too extreme by some in that majority, and it was ultimately defeated by a bipartisan vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Support AmmoLand NewsSign up for the Daily Digest email and protect the 2nd Amendment.
Please stay tuned to www.ammoland.com and your email inbox for further updates.
About NRA-ILA:
Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org
So criminals will break the law while democrats continue to dismantle the US Constitution. Stupid people elected by the people
Elected by stupid people.
I’m thinking that dismantling our Constitution is the product of intent and planning. I could be wrong.
Does that comprehensive gun ban apply to criminals or exclusively only to the law abiding ?
Just the law abiding. Meanwhile criminals will get real automatic weapons from all the illegals Biden is letting through. It will probably come from Afghanistan.
Or be a left over from fast and furious.
That is hilarious. Sad and pathetic that it’s true but also hilarious. Just one more law will fix it, right? Well said Michael J.
I second that.