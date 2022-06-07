Virginia: Sen. Morrissey to Introduce Comprehensive Gun Ban in 2023

AR15 barrel NRA-ILA
Senator Joe Morrissey (D-16) announced that the first piece of legislation he will file for next year’s session will be an “assault weapons” ban bill. IMG NRA-ILA

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Senator Joe Morrissey (D-16) announced that the first piece of legislation he will file for next year’s session will be an “assault weapons” ban bill, to ban many commonly-owned rifles, shotguns, and handguns that law-abiding citizens use for self-defense and sport.

Back in 2020, anti-gun extremists already tried and failed to pass such a comprehensive ban when they held majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly. It was considered too extreme by some in that majority, and it was ultimately defeated by a bipartisan vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

8 Comments
john

So criminals will break the law while democrats continue to dismantle the US Constitution. Stupid people elected by the people

musicman44mag

Elected by stupid people.

Wild Bill

I’m thinking that dismantling our Constitution is the product of intent and planning. I could be wrong.

MICHAEL J

Does that comprehensive gun ban apply to criminals or exclusively only to the law abiding ?

Roverray

Just the law abiding. Meanwhile criminals will get real automatic weapons from all the illegals Biden is letting through. It will probably come from Afghanistan.

musicman44mag

Or be a left over from fast and furious.

Autsin Miller III

That is hilarious. Sad and pathetic that it’s true but also hilarious. Just one more law will fix it, right? Well said Michael J.

musicman44mag

I second that.

