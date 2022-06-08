White House Turns to Actor, Matthew McConaughey to Help Sell Gun Control ~ VIDEO

Washington, DC – -(AmmoLand.com)-The Biden-Harris administration has more than 70 staffers working on its social media and external communications, yet they have proven completely incapable of delivering a single message that the American people will believe and support, so they turned to Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey to sell their gun control package to the American people.
The vaunted White House press briefing room, where news of wars declared and wars ended has first been broken to the American people, was the setting Tuesday afternoon for what may be one of McConaughey’s most memorable performances.
Wearing an open-collar white shirt and bespoke black blazer, McConaughey, 52, told the American people of the need for “responsible gun ownership,” which he said includes expanded background checks and much more – all taken from Joe Biden’s gun-control playbook.
“We need to raise the minimum age to purchase an AR-15 rifle to 21. We need a waiting period for those rifles. We need red flag laws and consequences for those who abuse them,” McConaughey told the White House press corps, who sat completely silent during his remarks, which he read from a script.
McConaughey, who is from Uvalde, Texas – the scene of the most recent mass murder that claimed the lives of 19 children and two heroic teachers – said he immediately drove to his hometown with his family once he learned of the carnage. He met with victims’ families, consoled them during their grief, and promised he would make sure their loved ones did not die in vain.
“We are in a window of opportunity right now that we have not been in before. A window where it seems like real change, real change can happen,” he said.
McConaughey’s flawless delivery of prepared remarks wooed even the once conservative FOX News, which described his call for additional firearm restrictions as an “emotional plea,” and a “smart move by the White House.”
Takeaways
At a 2018 March for Our Lives,” McConaughey called for a complete ban of modern sporting rifles, which he called “assault weapons.” He has been very vocal in his calls for additional gun control and is a powerful anti-gun advocate. So, the news actors at FOX are not the only ones who believe it was a “smart move by the White House” to bring in a fresh face – in this case a well-tanned one – to help sell gun control to the skeptical American people. Certainly, neither Biden nor his latest press secretary is up to the task. Biden struggles to read from a teleprompter without a gaffe, and Karine Jean-Pierre can’t answer a single question without reciting it from a voluminous briefing book.
During McConaughey’s presentation, it became clear the White House could not have picked a better messenger. However, it is the message that has not changed. While there is little doubt of McConaughey’s sincerity or standing to make his case, his calls for expanded background checks, infringing upon the Second Amendment rights of 18-20-year-olds, waiting periods and national Red-Flag laws might as well have been delivered by Biden himself. He has been advocating for these infringements for decades.
It is clear that the Biden-Harris administration is using the Uvalde mass murder as a cudgel for even more Second Amendment infringements. After all, that’s what they do, but the unprecedented use of an award-winning actor shows how desperate they have become. The polls show no one trusts them, and even fewer think they’re doing a credible job.
As he finished his remarks, McConaughey quickly turned and began to walk off the stage – exactly as we have seen Biden do time and time again – as an unknown member of the White House press corps shouted one question: “Were you grandstanding up there, sir?”
I really wish McConaughey would have answered the question.
This story is presented by the Second Amendment Foundation’s Investigative Journalism Project and wouldn’t be possible without you. Please click here to make a tax-deductible donation to support more pro-gun stories like this.
About Lee Williams
Lee Williams, who is also known as “The Gun Writer,” is the chief editor of the Second Amendment Foundation’s Investigative Journalism Project. Until recently, he was also an editor for a daily newspaper in Florida. Before becoming an editor, Lee was an investigative reporter at newspapers in three states and a U.S. Territory. Before becoming a journalist, he worked as a police officer. Before becoming a cop, Lee served in the Army. He’s earned more than a dozen national journalism awards as a reporter, and three medals of valor as a cop. Lee is an avid tactical shooter.
Correct me if I am wrong … I think there is a pattern here that is being ignored !!! It seems to me that most if not all of these mass shooters come from a home with out a father !
That could be but the main thing is that allot of them are on Paxil, Zoloft and other mind-altering drugs and all but one came from demonratt households.
MM… That would explain them having a stable of shooters they can activate when ever they need a new shooting . They all die after shooting so there is no one to tell tales , Even if they could remember .
He can have all the opinions he wants it’s the American way, however we don’t have to agree with what he said.
Hollywood is a land of make believe and that’s all, what gives him the knowledge to tell others how our laws should be and what is best for others.
We have enough laws that aren’t being enforced, we don’t need anymore new one’s.
McConaughey has made his living as a actor making movies. Killer Joe, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre ,Newtown boys ,Lone Star, Scorpion Spring,Tropic Thunder,Free State Of Jones,Dark Tower ,Mud,Batman ,Time To Kill ,
This man is like all the rest of the hollywood actors that are used for nothing more than their ability to present a message.
Matthew Mcconaughey is a hypocrite of the worst kind
“DO AS I SAY NOT AS I DO”
I put that loser in the same category as Baldwin.
i did not pull that trigger send him to hunter bidens house
Baldwin killed one and injured another still walking as a free man The judicial system is corrupt and the scales of justice are no longer balanced.
Baldwin better be glad his murder victim wasn’t my wife. I would be tearing down the halls of injustice by now.
McConaughey indicated Uvalde made it personal for him since he was born there. He also listed several other mass murders of school children and school staff. He used all of that as the justification for his proposal. Of course his proposal won’t prevent mass murders, so next year he will be back with the proposal he made some time ago – banning broad categories of semiautomatic rifles. What he didn’t do was comment on the dangers associated with “civilians” not having broad categories of semiautomatic rifles. He didn’t make emotional statements and list out the names of the many tens of millions of people… Read more »
” they are in the military for a full week and get trained on how to handle the gun before they even give them a bullet to load in it”. Obviously this POS has never been in the military and is talking out his ass like most movie stars do. Talking about movie stars talking out their ass, what ever happened to Alec Baldwin. We will never forget.
OreGONEISTAN
not in jail yet
MM…Last I heard he went to Italy to make movies .
Oh, going to make the USA use extradition to get him out of Italy when he is called to court, huh? I doubt he will ever see jail, a fine or community service. The movie industry union will cover for him and he like all democraps in power or that are famous will skate. I can add like always now. It has happened enough since hitlarys computer, phone and tablet scam that it is not a new trend but clearly standard operating procedure.
What he said…
Absolutely.
Eloquent!
Don’t forget obiden gave Afghanistan, a known terrorist stronghold, the same weapons he wants to deny us too. Millions of dollars gone to waste and armed terrorists. That’s a treasonous move uncle joe.
FJB
MM… Plus all of our people he abandoned
Yes, and some of them are a group of children that are from Sacratomatoe kommiefornia. He told Kristi Nome, governor of South Dakota that if she doesn’t stop her new law stopping gay boys from swimming in girls competition or any other girl sport that he is going to stop the Federal Lunch Program Funding to their state. That really shows how much he cares about the children doesn’t it. It’s for the children is just a way that the demonratts appeal to uneducated people that run on feelings rather than logic.. He is an ASS!!!!!
FJB FDNC
MM… Funny how many of them seem to act like what their party logo looks like .