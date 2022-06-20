Ammo InStock: Winchester M855 5.56mm 62GR Green Tip Ammo 1000rds $590.00 FREES&H

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli has in-stock and shipping 1000 round boxes of Winchester M855 5.56mm 62GR Green Tip Ammunition for $590.00 a box. That is $0.59 each a round. Compare prices online here.

Winchester M855 5.56mm 62GR Green Tip Ammunition Winchester 5.56x45mm NATO 62gr M855 SS109 FMJ Penetrator 3100 FPS 150/Box Ammo #USA855L1W. Loaded to NATO specifications. The full metal jacket bullets feature a steel core and green penetrating tip. Brass cases are reloadable. Packaging: 150 rounds bulk per box.

600 rounds per case (4, 150 round boxes). Specifications: Cartridge: 5.56 Nato

Grain Weight: 62 Grains

Muzzle Velocity: 3100 Feet Per Second

Muzzle Energy: 1323 Foot Pounds

Bullet Style: GREEN-TIP Penetrator Full Metal Jacket

Lead Free: No

Case Type: Brass

Primer: Boxer

Corrosive: No Please Note: While the 5.56x45mm will fit in a .223 Remington chamber, the 5.56 is a military round that runs at higher pressures than its .223 counterpart and is not recommended to be fired in a .223 Remington Chamber.

