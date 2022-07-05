Report: 1 Million Voters Just Switched Parties. Many Will #GUNVOTE

By Larry Keane

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The firearm industry isn’t surprised, and the trend is ongoing. Progressive soft-on-crime policies and gun control pushes are leaving Americans feeling unsafe. Millions are making a change and they’re embracing the Second Amendment.

It’s another harbinger of a possible political wipeout for gun control-supporting Democrats who have pushed policies that fail to hold criminals accountable for their crimes yet punish law-abiding Americans. The Associated Press reported on a new analysis showing more than 1 million Americans have already joined the Republican Party. The shift is touching all areas of the country.

“It’s more so a rejection of the Left,” Ben Smith of suburban Denver said. Smith added he registered as a Republican earlier in the year in part because he “became increasingly concerned about Democrats’ inability to quell violent crime.”

Suburban Swing

The AP’s report looked at more than 1.7 million Americans who changed party affiliation in the last year. Two-thirds went to the GOP. Comparatively, about 630,000 registered as Democrats. A major problem for the party that pushes gun control and a “defund the police” agenda is that suburban voters, like Smith and others, are concerned about crime and their ability to protect themselves and their families. That includes legally buying a firearm.

The AP report states: “Nowhere is the shift more pronounced — and dangerous for Democrats — than in the suburbs… Over the last year, far more people are switching to the GOP across suburban counties from Denver to Atlanta and Pittsburgh, and Cleveland. Republicans also gained ground in counties around medium-size cities such as Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Raleigh, North Carolina; Augusta, Georgia; and Des Moines, Iowa.”

NSSF retailer surveys and FBI National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) data align with that analysis. Background checks for the sale of a firearm have been significantly higher in each state compared to the yearly averages in the years prior to 2020.

In the last 18 months, Colorado has seen nearly 700,00 background checks for a firearm purchases since 2020. In Georgia, the number is nearly 650,000. Pennsylvania is over 1.3 million and Ohio is over 860,000.

In Phoenix, Ariz., Onnie Brow bought her first firearm due to safety concerns for her and her children. She now has a few, and the increase in crime had her worried about strangers threatening her home. “It makes me feel more secure,” Brown said about keeping firearms at hand in her home. “I never want to draw a gun on anybody, but I’m glad that it’s available if I ever needed to again.”

SCOTUS Scramble

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down New York’s restrictive and subjective “may issue” pistol permit law is the most significant gun rights victory in more than a dozen years. While the decision reinforces the God-given right for law-abiding Americans to possess a firearm for self-defense in and out of the home, Blue-state governors are already scrambling in defeat to see what options are available to re-impose restrictive gun laws.

New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul said the Supreme Court’s decision was “absolutely shocking,” and called her state’s legislature back for an emergency session. New York City Democratic Mayor Eric Adams even called on Gov. Hochul to “lead the charge” against the SCOTUS decision. Mayor Adams’s city has even more restrictive gun control laws than the state at large. The mayor told the media, “Listen, let me tell you something: The Supreme Court really made America a very dangerous place, particularly in New York City.” The voters in his city, left hampered by gun control laws and at the whims of dangerous criminals, already give the mayor failing grades on keeping New York City safe and would disagree.

New Jersey’s Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is following suit. “Let me be clear that, here in New Jersey, we will do everything in our power to protect our residents,” the governor said. Across the country in California, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom joined the gun control chorus and “raged” at the Supreme Court’s decision. He tweeted, “This is a dangerous decision from a court hell-bent on pushing a radical ideological agenda and infringing on the rights of states to protect our citizens. . .”

Electoral Consequences

Partisan gun control officials continue to deny reality. Their voters are tired of being left in danger by misguided policies, including ever-increasing gun control and “defund the police” schemes that endanger them and their families. Overwhelmingly, law-abiding Americans are telling them, “I’ll do it myself!” They’ve made it known by legally purchasing a firearm, and as more data reveals, they’re also doing it politically at the ballot box. If elected officials refuse to listen to the will of the voters, they’ll be replaced.

NSSF launched the #GUNVOTE campaign to get gun owners registered to vote and to educate them about Second Amendment issues and the policies and records of those running for office. The firearm industry reminds voters when they cast their vote at the polls, “Don’t risk your rights. #GUNVOTE”

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org