Ammo Deals: 4 Magpul PMAGS Loaded w/ PMC 5.56 M855 GreenTip 120rnds $99.99 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- TrueSHotGunClub with a great magazine and ammo package. 4 Magpul PMAGS Mags Loaded with 120 rounds of PMC 5.56x45mm M855 Green Tip all for just $99.99 with coupon “SHIPFREE”. Also, TrueShotGunClub A-Zone members get FREE shipping on all orders. Not a member yet? Get $20.00 off membership with code “SAVE20AMMOLAND”.

4 Magpul PMAGS Mags Loaded with PMC 5.56x45mm M855 Green Tip

Magpul brand new PMAGs are a lightweight 223 Remington AR15/M16 compatible magazine. They feature an advanced impact-resistant polymer construction and an easy-to-disassemble design with a flared floorplate for positive magazine extraction from pouches. The PMAG 30 utilizes a resilient stainless steel spring for corrosion resistance and an anti-tilt, self-lubricating follower for increased reliability. This current revision has been updated with a new body ribbing design which allows for better compatibility with aftermarket mag couplers and a new follower which provides even smoother loading with military stripper clips.

The Magpul MOE is a line of high-quality designs and this magazine is just that! The MOE line is a simplified feature set, but it maintains Magpul’s unique engineering and product quality. This lightweight and durable Magpul magazine is compatible with the AR-15 and M-16 which features an anti-tilt, self-lubricating follower for enhanced reliability. The impact-resistant polymer construction of this PMAG Gen M2 is perfect for any condition the shooter may experience. The Magpul PMAG features an easy-to-dissassemble design with a flared floor plate and corrosion-resistant stainless steel spring.

This lightweight and durable Magpul magazine is compatible with the AR-15 and M-16 which features an anti-tilt, self-lubricating follower for enhanced reliability.

The PMAG 30 utilizes a resilient stainless steel spring for corrosion resistance and an anti-tilt, self-lubricating follower for increased reliability.

The impact-resistant polymer construction of this PMAG Gen M2 is perfect for any condition the shooter may experience.