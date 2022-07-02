Aero Precision July 2022 AR15 Rifle Builder Sets Available NOW!

USA –-(AmmoLand.com)- Each 2022 Independence Day Builder Set is coated utilizing one of our special edition Franklin Snake Lower Receivers. These will sell out so cat fast.

Aero Precision July 2022 AR15 Rifle Builder Sets

This lower receiver features Benjamin Franklin’s political cartoon “Join, or Die” engraved on the magwell. This design was created in 1754 to represent the need for unification among the Thirteen Colonies later becoming an iconic symbol leading up to and during the American Revolution. The cartoon was used to encourage Colonists to stand together as it was pivotal to the success of the Revolutionary War. This design remains symbolic of American pride, perseverance, and unification nearly 250 years later.

About Aero Precision

Aero Precision is known for two things: superior engineering & machining, and the ability to get the customer what they need, when they need it. Their products have been recognized across the country by members of the military and law enforcement communities for one simple fact – they work better. Aero Precision’s roots are deeply tied to aerospace, and the company’s drive for clean, perfect engineering and machining stems from that. When you’re building something that will fly in the air, there is no margin for error. The team at Aero takes that same approach in the firearms industry. Not every manufacturer will have razor thin tolerance levels. Not every manufacturer will personally oversee the development, design and machining of every part that comes off the line. Aero Precision is not every manufacturer.

Manufacturing a great receiver isn’t just about what the end product looks like. It’s about what it feels like, how it works, how it handles and performs. Aero Precision pushes the boundaries of manufacturing and challenge the status quo by constantly looking for new ways to use, develop or evolve existing processes. By personally designing and engineering state of the science tooling in-shop, they are able to leverage the latest machine tool technologies to provide you with components of the highest quality.

