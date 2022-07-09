Aguila Renews Support for NSSF’s First Shots Program

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NSSF, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, is pleased to announce that Aguila Ammunition has renewed its support for NSSF’s First Shots program, becoming the program’s rimfire ammunition provider for the fifth consecutive year.

Aguila is one of the largest rimfire manufacturers in the world and manufactures quality centerfire and shotshell ammunition. Aguila offers products for self-defense, shooting sports, hunting, law enforcement, and military markets.

“NSSF’s First Shots program is grateful and fortunate to have such a dedicated supporter as Aguila Ammunition,” said Zach Snow, NSSF Director, Member Development. “As more Americans want to learn more about firearm ownership, Aguila is helping meet the demand for education and continued experiences on the firing line for our First Shots host ranges.” “Aguila is proud to continue to support NSSF’s First Shots program,” said Joey Zoubi, Director of Marketing for Aguila Ammunition. “We value education for the next generation and support the promotion of safe and responsible firearm ownership, while creating resources to further their knowledge. This program is vital to the introduction and development of new competitive shooters.”

NSSF’s First Shots is an introductory and refresher program made available through host target-shooting ranges across the country. By providing educational experiences that are safe, fun and memorable, host ranges are having great success in attracting first-timers, further engaging new gun owners, and in reactivating lapsed participants. Surveys show that more than 43 percent of First Shots participants are converted to target-shooting enthusiasts who individually spend, on average more than $600 annually on their shooting sports endeavors.

NSSF provides host ranges with all the program materials and promotional resources to help offset overall event expenses. Shooting ranges and firearm instructors can learn how to become a First Shots host here or by contacting Ann Gamauf at 203-426-1320 ext. 247.

If you’re interested to learn about firearm safety, range etiquette, and the basic firearm fundamentals to get you on target, find a First Shots seminar near you!

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org