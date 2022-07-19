Armed Citizens Defend Themselves at Home at Night

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see these stories covered by the mainstream news media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Amanda Suffecool joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan?

You went to sleep alone in your own bed. It is after midnight when you wake up violently. You are hit in the face. You try to protect yourself and you’re hit again. You fight your way to your firearm and shoot your attacker. Now he stops hitting you. You call 911 and ask for help.

Your ex-boyfriend broke into your home. You have not seen him for a year. You put your gun away when the police arrive. Emergency Medical Services take your attacker to the hospital. You are taken to the hospital also.

Police are investigating how the attacker gained entry into your home. You are not charged with a crime.

You and your family drive up to your home. Your car is still on the street when two young men run up to your car and pull open the back doors. Your two small children are in the back seat. You’re armed. You present your firearm and turn around. You shoot your attackers. They fall out of your car. Your wife is in the driver’s seat and she drives away to safety. Later, she pulls over and you put your gun away. You call 911.

Police arrive at the scene. You go back home to meet them and give them a statement. The police find security video that shows your two attackers picked up by another car and taken to the hospital for the treatment of gunshot wounds.

Police arrest your attackers at the hospital. Both 16 years old. You are not charged with a crime.

You are at home asleep. You feel your house shake and hear the sound of breaking glass. You get out of bed and walk into the center of your home. That is where you find three strangers. One of the strangers is armed with a handgun and the handgun is pointed at you. They start pushing you. You grab at the gun and knock it out of your attacker’s hand. You run back to your bedroom and grab your firearm. Your attackers chase you. You’re armed with an AK and shoot your attackers. Now they run. You stay inside and call 911 for help.

Police arrest one person at the scene and have identified the other two attackers. EMS takes your attacker to the hospital with a head wound. Your attackers were already wanted for outstanding charges of battery, robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a weapon and weapon possession.

You are not charged with a crime.

You and your roommate are asleep. You hear someone break into your home. You go see what is happening. Your neighbor is standing in your house with a knife and is threatening you. You and your roommate retreat to your bedroom. Your attacker follows you. You grab your handgun and shout for him to stop. Now you and your roommate retreat to the bathroom. Your attacker pursues you and you shoot him. He stops and steps back.

The news reports don’t say if you stayed in the bathroom or if you ran to safety before you called 911. You put your gun away when the police arrive. You give them a brief statement. EMS declares your attacker dead at the scene.

Police go next door to contact your attackers next of kin. Your attacker killed his father next door before he attacked you and your roommate. You are not charged with a crime.

