Armed Citizens Defend Themselves at Home, in Public, and in Their Cars

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see these stories covered by the mainstream news media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Heather Reeves joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan?

You and your family are asleep upstairs. It is just before midnight when you are woken up by the sounds of breaking glass. You hear someone downstairs in your home. You grab your gun and move to the top of the stairs. You hear the intruder go through drawers and cabinets downstairs. You shout that you’re armed and have called the police. Your attacker starts up the stairs and you shoot him until he stops. You and your family stay upstairs and wait for the police.

You put your gun away when the officers arrive. Emergency medical services declare your attacker dead. You give the police a brief statement. Police notice the broken side door to your house.

You are not charged with a crime.

It is about 10:30 at night when you realize you need cash tomorrow. You drive to the ATM. You get out of your car and walk up to the cash machine. You take your money and turn around when a man runs up to you. He orders you to give him the money. He has a gun in his hand. You’re being robbed.

You own a gun. You are carrying concealed tonight. You shoot your attacker until he drops his gun. Now you run to safety. You watch the scene as you call 911 and ask for help. You holster your firearm and wave to the police when they arrive. EMS declares your attacker dead at the scene. You give a brief statement to the police. They recover your attacker’s gun. He shot at you several times.

You are not charged with a crime.

You are sitting in your car at a convenience store gas station. The news story isn’t clear if you were pumping gas, checking your phone, or if you just grabbed a snack. A stranger jumps into your car and starts hitting you. You’re armed. You shoot your attacker and then run to the convenience store. You call 911. You give the officers a statement.

Police find your car a few blocks away. Your attacker is unresponsive. EMS takes him to the hospital where he died.

You are not charged with a crime.

We know there was a fight. The news story isn’t clear if you were attacked by your boyfriend, by a visitor, or by a male roommate in your apartment. He hits you several times. It is about 2am when you leave your apartment and run to the parking lot of the grocery store across the street. Your attacker chases you into the parking lot. You shout for him to stop. He moves closer. You present your firearm and shoot him. Now he stops advancing. You call 911 and ask for help.

You back away and wait for the police. You put your gun away when they arrive. You give them a brief statement. EMS takes your attacker to the hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police notice the bruising on your face, arms and upper body.

You are not charged with a crime.

A discussion of each story is at the Self Defense Gun Stories podcast webpage.