Ammo Deals: ATI Schmeisser S60 AR15 G2 MLE Magazine W/ WINDOW $59.95 60 Round

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Rainier Arms has ATI Schmeisser 5.56/.223 AR15 60 round G2 MLE Magazine with the WINDOW in stock for $59.95. Compare that to the steel body Surefire AR magazines at twice the price and NO window!? This is the WINDOWED version and the best price we have seen on this great product and a super good buy. Check same product prices here and online here.

The Schmeisser S60 .223/5.56 60 Round AR-15 Magazine WITH WINDOW!

American Tactical has partnered with German arms manufacturer Schmeisser GmbH to exclusively import and distribute the Schmeisser S60 60 round AR-15 magazine. Made from glass reinforced polymer, this patent pending magazine features a unique follower system that allows for double capacity from a normal AR magazine without being bulky or cumbersome. Designed to shoot both .223 REM & 5.56X45MM, the Schmeisser S60 will give you an instant capacity upgrade over the standard AR mag at an affordable price for your AR Carbine or Pistol.

Now featuring a clear polymer window and a last round bolt hold open integrated in the follower (Upgrade from Gen 1)

Made in Germany

Specifications:

Capacity: 60 Rounds

Caliber: 5.56×45 NATO / .223 Remington

Compatability: FN SCAR MK 16/16S, SA-80, HK416, M27

Material: polyamide fiberglass polymer

Disclaimer:

The Schmeisser S60 was built specifically for .223REM or 5.56X45MM ammo only. Schmeisser & American Tactical have done some testing and found that the S60 may not operate with all types of .300 Blackout ammo. Due to inconsistencies with different brands, Schmeisser does not recommend using 300 Blackout with this magazine.

Now featuring a last round bolt hold open integrated into the follower!