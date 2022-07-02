Attn California AG: Revoke Your “Good Moral Character” Rule & Comply or We Sue

SACRAMENTO, CA – -(AmmoLand.com)-This past week, Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) sent a letter to California Attorney General Rob Bonta informing him that if local concealed-carry issuing agencies use the state’s so-called “good moral character” requirement in the way he recently called for in response to NYSRPA v. Bruen, it will cause them “to defend far more Second Amendment claims than they have ever faced.” The letter [embded] can also be viewed at FPCLegal.org.

“Conditioning a carry license on a discretionary evaluation of an applicant’s ‘good moral character’ is patently inconsistent with Bruen’s repeated statements that the carry right may not be denied by non-objective criteria applied by a local government official,” says the letter by attorney Bradly Benbrook of Benbrook Law Group. “Bruen considered and rejected New York’s ‘proper cause’ requirement for a carry license, but it left no doubt that it was the discretionary aspect of the licensing regime—requiring citizens to convince a government official that they deserved a license based on their circumstances—that fell outside the historical tradition of permissible firearm regulation.” “It has never been clearer that these laws trample people’s rights,” said FPC Policy Counsel Matthew Larosiere. “Both Bruen and the command of the Second Amendment are clear: government agents don’t get to decide on a piecemeal basis who does and does not get to enjoy their fundamental rights. It is my sincere hope that Bonta sees the writing on the wall and abandons his aggressive encroachments against the rights of Californians, lest the federal courts have to, once again, show him his place.”

Individuals who would like to Join the FPC Grassroots Army and support important pro-rights lawsuits and programs can sign up at JoinFPC.org. Individuals and organizations wanting to support charitable efforts in support of the restoration of Second Amendment and other natural rights can also make a tax-deductible donation to the FPC Action Foundation. For more on FPC’s lawsuits and other pro-Second Amendment initiatives, visit FPCLegal.org and follow FPC on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube.

FPC to California AG: Revoke Your “Good Moral Character” Language

