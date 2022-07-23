California: ATF Offers $10K for Information on Gun Store Burglary

Editors Note: The following press release is directly from ATF. Regular readers of AmmoLand News know our stance on the unaccountable Federal Agency: No comment. We invite our readers to leave their hard-hitting insights in the comments below.

EL CENTRO, California – -(AmmoLand.com)- Special Agent in Charge Monique Villegas of the Los Angeles Field Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) today announced ATF is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrests of those responsible for stealing firearms from a federal firearms licensee (FFL).

A burglary occurred at The Gun Shop, 510 Broadway, El Centro, California, between Friday, June 10 and Tuesday, June 14, 2022. When the store re-opened following the weekend, it was discovered several handguns were stolen. Law enforcement suspect three males broke into the gun store then fled.

“Firearms stolen from FFLs pose a threat to community safety as well as our law enforcement partners,” said Villegas. “Stolen firearms are crime guns. They fuel illicit trafficking and are used by violent criminals to terrorize our communities. ATF will continue to work with FFLs and industry groups, providing guidance on best practices to enhance security and ways to diminish the risk of firearms thefts.”

ATF is working with El Centro Police Department seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects and the whereabouts of the stolen firearms. Anyone with information about this crime should contact El Centro PD Detective Jeffrey Malcomb at (760) 335-4661 or callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted using the Reportit® app or by visiting www.reportit.com(link is external).

ATF is offering $5,000 and the National Sports Shooting Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, is offering $5,000 for a total reward up to $10,000. This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches up to $5,000 of ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

For additional information on 2021 FFL thefts in the United States go to https://www.atf.gov/resource-center/federal-firearms-licensee-theftloss-… for statistics. FFLs must report to ATF each missing, lost, or stolen firearm from the FFL’s inventory or collection within 48 hours of discovery of the loss or theft. In addition, the FFL must also report the firearm theft or loss to the appropriate local law enforcement agency. For more information, follow ATF on Twitter @LosAngelesATF.

Los Angeles Field Division

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives

ATF is the federal law enforcement agency responsible for investigating violations of the federal firearms and explosives laws and regulations. More information about ATF and its programs can be found at www.atf.gov.