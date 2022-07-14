Congressional Committee Request Marty Daniel of Daniel Defense Testify

WASHINGTON, D.C. -(Ammoland.com)- On July 6, the bipartisan U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter to Marty Daniel, the CEO of Daniel Defense, to ask him to testify during the committee’s ongoing investigation into the gun industry.

The call on Daniel to testify is due to the Uvalde, Texas murderer using a Daniel Defense DDM4 rifle in his attack on Robb Elementary School that ended with the death of 19 people, including many children. Democrats have exploited this and other tragedies to push for new regulations on the right of the people to keep and bear arms. These anti-gun politicians call semi-automatic rifles like the ones produced by the Georgia-based company “assault weapons.”

Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY) sent the letter to the gun company. The Congresswoman is the chairwoman of the oversight committee. In the letter, the anti-gun Representative requests that Daniel appear in front of the committee on July 20, 2022. This letter is not a subpoena, so Mr. Daniel has no legal obligation to appear at the hearing in D.C. Many gun rights advocates and lobbyists believe that this panel is not looking for answers and is only used as a stage for anti-gun Congress members to spew anti-gun rhetoric and propaganda.

The Congressional letter doesn’t read as anything but a policy stunt by a politician looking to demonize the firearms industry. The Congresswoman calls out the AR-15 as a firearm used by white supremacists by citing the Buffalo supermarket attack where a disturbed man launched a racially motivated attack against black shoppers. The Congresswoman’s letter ignored the millions of minority gun owners who own AR-15 and other semi-automatic rifles. Rep. Maloney also used the extreme anti-gun organization, Everytown for Gun Safety, as a resource for the Congressional letter.

Rep. Maloney also rolled out buzz words such as “weapons of war” to demonize the modern American musket. She claims that Daniel Defense is profiting from selling “weapons of war” to civilians. The letter insinuates that the company is putting profits in front of lives. It ignores the many defensive uses of firearms. It seems to have been written by an anti-gun advocate. Many Congressional letters are in whole or in part written by special interest groups. AmmoLand News could not verify who helped the Representative write the letter to Daniel.

“The information that you provided has heightened the Committee’s concern that your company is continuing to profit from the sale and marketing of weapons of war to civilians, despite the harm these weapons cause, is failing to track instances or patterns where your products are used in crimes, and is failing to take other reasonable precautions to limit injuries and deaths caused by your firearms,” Maloney wrote.

The letter also celebrated the passing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The highlighting of the gun control bill seems to be a nod to anti-gun groups that might read the letter. The letter also gives anti-gun media organizations a chance to pile onto the manufacturer. Many think this letter is a thinly veiled attack against the gun industry.

As of now, it is unknown if Daniel will appear in Congress to testify in front of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.