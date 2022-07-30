Elk Ridge Lockback EDC Knife

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- I recently finished testing the Elk Ridge Lockback folder. I enjoyed testing it and would endorse it to be a great EDC. It has a lot of features that I really like. To begin, it is designed so as to give you a firm grip on the knife. More so than probably any other folder that I’ve tested in the last quite a few years. The front end has a definite finger guard for your pointer finger, and the rear end flares slightly, which holds your little finger in place.

The handle slightly swells out in the mid-section, which further makes me feel like I have a firm grasp. On each side of the handle, they have six inserted textured rubber inserts that even further enhance your grip. Then the back of the spine on the blade has thumb grooves to stabilize your thumb. Or, if you want to keep your thumb on the top of the handle, it has a slight swell, so your thumb won’t slide forward if that happens to be your desired thumb position. And, of course, that part of the handle is thicker than if you place your thumb on the spine, so the latter thumb position is probably just a little more stable. But regardless, placing my thumb in either position is equally comfortable and natural feeling for me.

It has a reversible pocket clip which is popular. You can clip it on your pants pocket or a Molle strap on your pack. For locking the blade in place when deployed, it utilizes the lockback system. It has a solid lock once opened. I messed with it for a bit and have been carrying it for about six weeks and have encountered no problems with the lock. Of course, how secure the locking system works on a folder is a deal breaker. No matter how nice a knife is if it is going to close on your fingers when in use is a deal breaker. The Elk Ridge Lockback folder passes this test.

The metal on the very backend of the knife extends about 1/8-inches past the handle, which would allow you to break a window or, I suppose, knock someone on the head.

The blade has a drop point design, but due to the spine being ground down on the last one and three-quarters inches of the tip, it has a definite point. So you could also use the Elk Ridge Lockback for a skinning knife as well as an EDC. As stated above, the spine is ground down to give a pointed tip, but it is also beveled on both sides to further make the tip thinner, which makes the tip narrower would enhance its stabbing capabilities.

Not a big deal to me, but just wanted to make a note that the blade is advertised on some websites as being 3.5 inches. Mine measures at 3 5/16. As I say, it doesn’t matter to me because I favor the blades on my folders to be 3-3 ½ inches in length. So it fits within those parameters. The overall length is advertised at 8.5 inches, but mine measures in at 8 1/16 inches. (Being fair to Elk Ridge, I got these specs off of the websites of companies that sell Elk Ridge knives. So, they could have erroneously plugged in the wrong lengths, and it might not be Elk Ridge’s fault).

My summary? I love the Elk Ridge Lockback folder. It is a great EDC due to its design, its firm locking system, and the solid grip that it provides. Plus, it has an affordable price since it comes in at $26.09. Below are the specs of a couple of websites that sell the Elk Ridge Lockback knife.

SPECS:

The Elk Ridge Lockback has a 3.5in 8Cr13 stainless steel drop point blade with a thickness of 1/8in. It’s a manual opener with ambidextrous thumb studs. This lockback has orange and black injection-molded thermoplastic rubber handles with a stainless-steel tip-up pocket clip and a lanyard hole. It’s 4.75in closed and 8.25″ overall.

• Blade length: 3.50 in

• Overall length: 8.25 in

• Blade material: 8Cr13 Stainless Steel

• Handle Material: TPR

• Manual Folding Knife

• .35 oz

About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoors writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net, and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening for $.99 if you’re having trouble.”