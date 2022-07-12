Dan Wos, Author of – Good Gun Bad Guy
Host of The Loaded Mic
USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- No one has done more to strengthen the ability of the Taliban in their mission to perpetrate evil on the World than Joe Biden. While desperately trying to destroy the 2nd Amendment, Democrats are simultaneously handing over $83 billion worth of training and equipment to the enemy in a botched retreat from Afghanistan.
Aside from the fact that the Biden Administration pulled our military out while leaving unarmed and defenseless American Citizens behind, the enormous list of weapons and true military hardware that was gift-wrapped and handed to the Taliban is of great concern. The list of military equipment left behind in Afghanistan as a result of this haphazard military evacuation is extensive and includes the following:
American Aircraft, Equipment & Armored Vehicles
- 2,000 Armored Vehicles Including Humvees and MRAPs
- 75,989 Total Vehicles: FMTV, M35, Ford Rangers, Ford F350, Ford Vans, Toyota Pickups, Armored Security Vehicles etc.
- 45 UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopters
- 50 MD530G Scout Attack Helicopters
- ScanEagle Military Drones
- 30 Military Version Cessnas
- 4 C-130s
- 29 Brazilian made A-29 Super Tucano Ground Attack Aircraft
- Heavy Equipment, Including Bull Dozers, Backhoes, Dump Trucks, Excavators
=208+ Aircraft Total
At least 600,000+ Small arms M16, M249 SAWs, M24 Sniper Systems, 50 Calibers, 1,394 M203 Grenade Launchers, M134 Mini Gun, 20mm Gatling Guns and Ammunition
- 61,000 M203 Rounds
- 20,040 Grenades
- Howitzers
- Mortars +1,000’s of Rounds
- 162,000 pieces of Encrypted Military Communications Gear
- 16,000+ Night Vision Goggles
- Newest Technology Night Vision Scopes
- Thermal Scopes and Thermal Mono Googles
- 10,000 2.75 inch Air to Ground Rockets
- Reconnaissance Equipment (ISR)
- Laser Aiming Units
- Explosives Ordnance C-4, Semtex, Detonators, Shaped Charges, Thermite, Incendiaries, AP/API/APIT
- 2,520 Bombs
- Administration Encrypted Cell Phones and Laptops ALL operational
- Pallets with Millions of Dollars in US Currency
- Millions of Rounds of Ammunition including but not limited to 20,150,600 rounds of 7.62mm, 9,000,000 rounds of 50.caliber
- Large Stockpile of Plate Carriers and Body Armor
- US Military HIIDE, for Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment Biometrics
This is the information you are not supposed to have. According to Forbes, the Biden Administration is not helping transparency by “hiding key audits on Afghan military equipment.”
A GAO spokesman said “The State Department requested we temporarily remove and review reports on Afghanistan to protect recipients of US assistance that may be identified through our reports and thus subject to retribution.” However, the reports included no recipient information.
Never in American history have we seen such military failure.
The idea that American Citizens, left behind in Afghanistan, would be left defenseless as Taliban fighters go door to door seeking them out while using the weapons this Administration left behind, leads any logical thinking person to believe that there were ulterior motives. This is a mistake that a group of third-graders playing backyard tag wouldn’t be so foolish to make. The top priority is to get your teammates to safety, but apparently, the Biden Administration had a different plan.
While Joe and his Cover-Up Queen, Jen Psaki, praise their Administration’s actions and try to convince American Citizens that leaders around the World support this decision, former Commander of British Troops in Afghanistan, Colonel Richard Kemp, spoke out specifically on the effects this decision will have on NATO.
“President Biden has just completely destroyed it’s (NATO’s) credibility. Totally destroyed it, single-handedly. What we face now is a terrorist threat coming out of Afghanistan that is greater than the terrorist threat before 911.”
He added, “People have been talking about impeaching President Biden. I don’t believe President Biden should be impeached. He’s the commander-in-chief of the U.S. Armed Forces, who’s just essentially surrendered to the Taliban. He shouldn’t be impeached. He should be court-martialed for betraying the United States of America and the United States Armed Forces.”
President Trump implied that Joe Biden’s decision lacked intelligence and common sense. “Leaving our Military till the end was such a simple decision that anyone with intelligence and common sense would have made.”
If the Democrat’s goal was really to keep weapons out of the hands of dangerous people, wouldn’t Taliban fighters be at the top of that list?
New data reveals just how much danger the Biden Administration has put American Citizens in. In an effort to save face, Pentagon Press Secretary, John Kirby, said some equipment was destroyed. However, new photos of Taliban fighters using American weaponry is surfacing every day. It is unclear exactly how many weapons have fallen into the hands of the Taliban, but according to the Hill, even the Biden Administration has acknowledged it’s a “fair amount.”
From Black Hawk choppers to armoured Humvees, the #Taliban have seized US weaponry worth billionshttps://t.co/YXXF2DQrRS
— WION (@WIONews) August 22, 2021
The Taliban have seized more than 2,000 American armored vehicles and about 40 American aircraft after taking control of various provinces in Afghanistan that is in addition to the 600 US army drones they have and many rifles.
Basically billions of dollars of US weaponry pic.twitter.com/lG7I5FQvjd
— African Revolt (@Africarevolt) August 23, 2021
.@RepJamesComer & I requested details of the Pentagon’s plan to recover the $Billions of U.S. weaponry now in the hands of the Taliban. @POTUS should never have gotten us to a place where terrorists have our equipment, endangering the US & our allies. https://t.co/u2WrU5t6hR
— Rep. Glenn Grothman (@RepGrothman) August 24, 2021
So while Democrats are trying desperately to disarm American Citizens, they are simultaneously arming foreign terrorists to the teeth and beyond. Is this sheer incompetence or something else?
It will take articulate strategy and extreme force to repair the damage Joe Biden and his Administration have done. The effects the World will endure as a result of this colossal failure will be felt decades, possibly centuries into the future.
The Afghanistan debacle also reveals the left-wing gun hypocrisy here at home. Isn’t it interesting how we don’t see Shannon Watts and her angry mob of gun-grabbing misfits pleading to get “actual” weapons of war out of the hands of real Terrorists? This, even at a time when those weapons are pointed directly at defenseless, fellow Americans immediately after their “President” has abandoned them. Instead, Everytown is ramping up articles painting lawful, American gun-owners as Terrorists. The shameful behavior of these anti-American groups never seems to reach its pinnacle and the incompetence of this administration is likely to result in the loss of American lives.
The 2nd Amendment is not a privilege.
It’s your right.
Dan Wos
About Dan Wos, Author – Good Gun Bad Guy
Dan Wos is a nationally recognized 2nd Amendment advocate and Author of the "GOOD GUN BAD GUY" series. He speaks at events, is a contributing writer for many publications, and can be found on radio stations across the country. Dan has been a guest on the Sean Hannity Show, NRATV, and several others.
I am sickened by the shameful misuse of power that the democrats have taken upon themselves to implement a marxist society and to sell our country to the global elite.
Biden and party must go
This is a very old post. Arm the terrorists who attacked us, give them pallets of money, aircraft, explosives, vehicles, commo gear etc. but he wants to disarm us, me? If that is not treason what is? The day is coming when all of those military aged , clean cut male people coming across the border and the tens of thousands of got a ways will come back to haunt every American citizen and the more of us that are unarmed the better and easier it will be —– for them. I will not be surrendering my gear to anyone… Read more »
Treason arming our enemies The Biden administration now america’s biggest failure. What will end this marxist democratic regime that now holds law abiding Americans hostage to their implementation of their rule of law not the constitution of the United States Of America.
Republicans show us some life left in the party
So biden arms the terrorists who attacked us twenty years ago but wants to disarm American citizens and ban modern sporting rifles. All of this while there are several hundred American citizens, green card holders and other people and their family’s. It only took 19 terrorists to accomplish 911. This is not going to end well, not just for us, the American citizenry but also for most of the free world. It’s not a question of if, it’s a question of when the terrorists will attack us here on our home ground. Biden and his v.p. and the speaker of… Read more »
When I commented on Facebook that Biden committed treason and should face a firing squad, I was banned for 30 days. But, that is exactly what should happen. Biden is the biggest danger to our country that we have encountered in all our history !!!
OK, get this right. Nothing was “LOST” over there except time and lives. The weapons & equipment that was left there was due to gross negligence on the part of the imposter in the white house. If America would return the war strategy to the warriors we would have actually accomplished something over there and in far less time with far less allied lives lost. If we continue to allow idiot politicians to run our military and it’s strategies we will never “win” a conflict again. The last 20 years in the sand had nothing to do with combatting terrorism… Read more »
What the biden did is in fact treason of the highest level, at least a few of those bombs were special weapons, along with a few fighter jets, yeah the biden should be court martialed for what he has done. Arming a major terrorist organization like the talibenners, you can bet that some of those weapons are going to befound in the coming months in the hands of those coming across the southern border. How many are going to need to be blown up by the very weapons that this hateful administration freely gave to the enemies of this country.… Read more »
Yes, the Biden betray their country and nation, for personal gain, without blinking an eye.
Again, a new article with comments that are three months old. Thought. Obiden left all those weapons of war so the taliban would be better armed against Israel. You know the country that Obummer turned his back on and the demonkkkrats hate so much like Omar and Tlaib does! More proof is that obiden wants to give the Iranians more money to help them produce the bomb faster like obummer did. You know, I give you millions in gold and money and then pick up my payment via the back door. I am sure Kerry could use the extra bucks… Read more »
“Taliban Joe Biden!” A terrorists best friend!
Much of that list is nonsense.
I know that for a fact.
For instance, there was a shortage of linked 5.56 for the past couple of years.
There has been a shortage of mortar rounds for a couple of years.
I probably have a copy of the last maintenance readiness list somewhere in an email.
There was also a shortage of .50 cal ammo for the M2.
They probably have a bunch of DsHKa ammo laying around, though.
Maybe the list is for the insurance claim.
Like I said in a previous post https://www.ammoland.com/2021/08/taliban-confiscates-civilian-held-firearms-on-day-one-way-to-go-joe/#axzz74qP58WAB we might as well prep for Round 3.
Lying O’Biden took an oath on Jan.20 and immediately broke it. There are calls for his immediate resignation or impeachment along with Kamaltoe and His phony inept cabinet. We need an Administration that is capable of dealing with the World’s current woes and I have a 15 year old grandson who could do a better job. He is in 8th grade.
If Biden and Harris resigned, then Pelosi is third in line.
Yeah, the whole concept calls for a little Southern Comfort.
I’d send each of them a case of Camel unfiltered, if I thought that it would help America.
Camel unfiltered with extra arsenic and cyanide
Yeah, I am pretty sure that I have some agrochemicals around here that might do the trick.
Yeah!well, if that would scare you what did the Coup d’état do for ya?
????? do you mean 1/6/21?Arm up and carry on
None of the three have enough brains between them to pour piss out of a boot with directions on the heel and they are all corrupt. They took part in stealing this country away from the people of these United States of America. They all need to be prosecuted but the justice department is complicit as well. The proof is out there but not only is the justice department complicit, the media is also. Coverup is their job. Lie, steal, cheat and destroy.
If anyone who was alive when Saigon fell in April of 1975 thought that was bad, watching the last US Marine depart from the roof of the US Embassy, this is so much worse. The difference is, the South Vietnamese Army was capable, motivated, and better trained than today’s Afghan Security Force but the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) was even more motivated to squash Democracy within their hemisphere of influence (just next door in their neck of the woods). Fast forward to Afghanistan, another failed 20 year war involving the USA where China once again is the end recipient of… Read more »
Yes, the dismal results of cheating his way to power.
Just think about it, these fools have done so much in the last ten months, what does our future look like? I fear that the U.S. has seen it’s last days of glory. So Sad.
Personally I do not fret about the US citizens there. They all should have been out by May 1st at the earliest and late June the latest. State Department sent repeated warnings for them to get out yet they were ignored. How many warnings do you send before you get the hint you are being ignored? These people were selfish as they now require service members to evacuate them. Resources that could have been used elsewhere like maybe gathering up many of these now lost weapons.
That’s no excuse.
“Never in American history have we seen such military failure.”
Was it? Maybe it was just Fast-and-Furious MiddIe East Edition. How else could 0bama get his muzz brothers armed up for free? A lot of the stuff they abandoned sounds just like what The Book of Revelation says will be used in the battle of Armageddon. Coincidence? l don’t think so.
Well considering what would a nuke be doing over there one of the last shipments that went over had at least one of those nasty of the nastiest weapons, have a brother-in-law that was over there that was involved in loading the aircraft each day and those weps were kept in fiberglass cases till they were needed. Well those things are very likely with iran at this time.
How much more are we going to take from a dictator that has only hate for the nation as a whole
Much of these arms will be sold to drug cartels.
These guys are drug cartels.
Afghanistan produces the majority of the opium that is turned into heroin and other narcotics.
they will need the small arms, trucks and artillery to fight against other afghans.
Anything with technology they will be unable to use, so that night vision and the airplanes will be sold off
The radio equipment was a hit to our communications as those terrorists now have access to the very info we were trying to keep out of their hands.
The case of rebellion was enumerated by Congress after January 6th, 2021.
And debunked.
so how long before we have to nuke parts of middle east to protect ourselves from the hords of “peacefull” islamists joker joe just armed to the teeth and will isreal have to do it first to survive
That depends oh how long it takes to get the sorry sob’s out of the white house that put us in this situation to begin with. Then prosecute every damn one of them.
The millions-of-dollars left was just the MONTHLY $150 million stipend (payola) of U.S. taxpayer’s money given to the Afghanistan gov’mint since we’ve been in-country. And you forgot the 10K sets of desert camo uniforms from the list, which the Taliban seem to now enjoy wearing!
It is the first clean clothes that they have ever had.
ALL of God’s team have been evacuated from Afganistan, those left behind – including military – are God’s enemies. God’s purge of his enemy continues, right on schedule and all according to plan.
The God-less, perverted pedophiles on the left have called down the thunder. They’re finding out now that “War is Hell” is much more than a quip.
Predictions are that 30,000,000 enemy will die in the US alone in the next 60 days, 75,000,000 in the next 12 months. A good start, I’d say.
Two downvotes???
Perhaps you two are left wing socialist/communist pedofile perverts? Or perhaps you think the US Military is not infested with left-leaning idealogues, or you think communism can be removed from our midst via persuassive conversation? (when throughout history has that ever worked?)
Personally, I think it’s great that God has taken up the fight and is using the very weapons the left created (eg Covid 19) to destroy the left – it saves the rest of us from having to take up arms and killing the bastards ourselves.
Covid 19 is a made up con. HOWEVER the vaccine they are taking is not and most likely will kill lots of people besides the left leaning in our midst. And who knows? Are they asking what party you adhere to? Maybe they are giving demonrats a placebo.
Covid is a real virus, albeit a Chinese-made virus. China controls Big Pharma and the vaccines they produce. China is waging biological war against us. The Chinese have built protection around certan Americans (those in leadership) for the purpose of furthering their war effort. The balance of Americans are targets. God knows and understands all this. God has built protection around his army. His warriors die-off every day, but they will not die from any Chinese war-related weaponry. It’s a complicated situation that involes a spiritual and scientific element that few people have ever even heard about, much less understand.… Read more »
So far that so called vaccine has killed more than 2 million in this country alone, they marked those deaths as covid related.
the vaccines have killed more than 2 million?
only in your hazed over eyes and warped mind. adverse reactions are rare and well documented. same with any breakthrough covid infection that requires hospitalized care.
Instead of wasting all that time and effort typing insults, why don’t you just ask him where he gets his information?
Predictions by who? And what is going to kill the enemy?
Predictions made by a prophet.
God will use covid/covid vaccines to kill most of his enemies who are within our borders. But God has already used the Taliban, the recent TN floods, and predictions are 90,000 will die just from Ida alone.
What “god” ?
Mars God of War I suspect…
You’ll find out soon enough – and it won’t be a pleasant experience.
But it’s very important to understand: For the purposes of winning this war, a person can be a non-believer (in God), yet still be a warrier for God.
I suspect there are many atheists who genuinely despise the left and all they stand for. Such people (atheists) have protection from Covid (for example), but they can still die of a heart attack. And they’ll still face God in the end.
sorry, that’s not how HE works.
The same God that has interceded on behalf of the USA numerous times before.
maybe YOU should lay off the crack or whatever it is youre smokin’.
Leaders are the last onto the chopper skid. I’m for dropping Xiden and KamelHo, Pigloosi, Slummer, et el into Afghanistan. Let them step onto the skid only when all US citizens, green card holders and pro-American Afghanis are onboard. Otherwise, leave them there. We’ll make out somehow without them.
Careful what you wish for… Sure, that bernouse-smelling Joe Bedouin should be removed, even a second-grader playing tag can see that he belongs with the ‘special’ kids. BUT, what steps in to take his place…???
What dictator would be worse? Kameltoe Harris? They can ALL KMA!
What happened to Athenian democracy? Led to The Peloponnesian War, Sicilian debacle, Council of 400 oligarchs, The 30 Tyrants, easy conquest by Macedonia.
Ease up on the bong & try to understand why democracies are rare, unworkable & don’t survive coups & conquest.
L O L
Athens had it for 25% of the pop, not women & slaves. Why can’t you show us all those viable Democratic nations?
none of those you cite operated under governments elected from the ground up. none. we have a Democratic Republican elected government here. the first the world has ever known or, as Ben Franklin called it….. The Great Experiment.
Bravo!
And to think of all the hoops I have to jump through and insane prices I’d have to pay to get an M16 or a sound supressor. Maybe I could join the Taliban and Chairman Xiden won’t mind if I pick up a few from them free of charge and no paperwork. Just more proof that “our” country is run by psychopathic control freak nut case zombies.
I just thought of this…maybe Chairnan Xiden is going to invite the Taliban over here and use them to try and disarm us with their newly acquired arsenal.
Here’s looking at you, kid.
Makes a body wonder just what kind of deal was struck between our enemies, and the treasonous Biden administration.
Treason. AppIy hemp.
Sounds like you’re well acquainted with hemp, Schart.
Democrats want to disarm U.S. civillians and defund and deplatform police here. They’re doing it in Afganistan already.
Biden, Harris, and every commiecrat with a (D) behind their name have ALL made this happen; it is TREASON and if there is to be justice, they all ought to be executed!
Biden is just a puppet with Obama’s fist up his ass moving his lips, while Susan Rice and Valerie Garrett (born in Iran) tell him what to say.
By the way Joe can I put my name on the list for one of those M4’s?
Shame on every Gun Owner who votes Democrat.
If I wear my shemagh and say aloha snackbar, maybe Joe can give me an F-15 with nukes.
I bet he would. Drop him a line.
Pedo Joe left hundreds of 1000’s of rounds to the taliban, I am sure he could spare a drum of ammo….
— And you won’t have to explain to the missus why there’s a $12000 hole in the savings account….
Good humor!
I got a air strip close by. lol
This is a treasonous act.
Aiding a abetting our enemies.
Absolutely impeachable offenses
Am I the only one, or has anyone else thought of this: Lieden and his hunted son have made a deal with China and are now doing the deed for all the money they took in during his tenure as vice president. Nothing else makes any sense to me
Oh yeah, it is a common espionage technique to get something on a politician or government worker … sex tape … payments … homosexual liaison or other life destroying embarrassment and then blackmail the asset.
Joe must be getting his advice from Hunter the artist/crackman.
FUBAR
He’s a twat
Joe Biden needs to go to the nursing home and Democrats need a reality check ! They have done more damage to America in 8 months of ilegitiment clownshow Joe Biden’s occupation of the oval office than ever before in American history. Afganistan is only one of his major blunders. He has several and many more are to follow due to his lack of mental capacity . He has dementia and his errors in Afganistan are just the tip of the iceberg . Joe Biden is today’s Titanic .
“Joe Biden needs to go to the nursing home”
He needs to go somewhere. A nursing home would not be my first choice.
True, but then that working lady would ascent to the presidency.
The prototype was called Fast & Furious. It was field tested in Mexico in the Obama years and mostly worked. It has now been “scaled” to national functionality in Afghanistan. Who better to move the prototype up to production status than Joe Biden and the Obama Administration v2.0?
Why the hell are we just sitting around watching this crap go down? Some of those weapons will be coming across our southern border soon. I’m 70 years old and not a leader but I’m still able to follow orders and handle a rifle with accuracy. Someone needs to remind Biden what happened in Somalia.
Lay off the bong, Schart.
The problem you have is that you were “edjewkated” in the gooberment skewl cistern, thus your complete inability to comprehend simple straight forward statements of common sense, logic and reason.
Wow! Not just a lion, but a courageous lion! Love all your Tiger Talk!
Not big in the brain dept though. Can’t address issues, go to ad hominem deflection. Leftist M.O.
You really took his comment out of context.
No, you just don’t understand his answer. It makes total sense.
You & your Schart-puppet should get a room.