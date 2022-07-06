Gun Deals: Glock 21 Gen4 .45 ACP Pistol Used LE Surplus $359.95 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide with some great law enforcement trading surplus guns. Glock 21 Gen4, Semi-automatic, .45 ACP, 4.6″ Barrel, 13+1 Rounds pistol for $359.95 after coupon code “gunsngear” and members club get FREE shipping.

Glock 21 Gen4, Semi-automatic, .45 ACP, 4.6″ Barrel, 13+1 Rounds, Used Law Enforcement Trade-in

Used LET Glock® 21 Gen4 Semi-automatic .45 ACP Handgun.

There when you need it. Safely secured when you don’t. For security and peace of mind in an uncertain world, reach for this Glock 21 Semi-automatic .45 ACP Handgun. Known for its high degree of accuracy and highly manageable recoil, the G21 delivers .45-cal stopping power in an easy-handling and exceptionally reliable package.

It’s no surprise that it continues to be among the most widely-used Law Enforcement pistols in the world. That’s good news for you, because we found a small lot of Law Enforcement trade-in models…which means you can get your hands on it for way less than the original sticker price.

NOTE: As this is a police trade-in, expect to see some finish rub and holster wear, but performance is not affected.

Barrel is manufactured using a cold-hammer forging method for uniform precision and consistency
Reduced circumference of the receiver at the rear (backstrap) offers increased comfort and control
Gas nitride finish for maximum durability and corrosion resistance
Equipped with Glock rail for adding tactical accessories
Safe Action® System helps ensure your firearm does not fire unintentionally
Includes (1) 13-rd. magazine

