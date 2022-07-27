Gun Deals: GLOCK 17 Gen 5 9mm Pistol $539.00

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- GrabAGun has a great price on GLOCK 17 Gen 5 9mm full-sized pistols for $539.00. This is a great price on an even better pistol, don’t miss out on this deal!

Constructed from precise engineering and Glock legendary craftsmanship, you can count on the Glock 17 Gen5 for years to come. Chambered in 9mm, it handles any situation with ease. A 4.49 inch barrel provides outstanding accuracy, while the grip provides excellent style and control. From training to home protection, sporting use to personal defense, the Glock 17 Gen5 has you covered! Get 9mm handguns and gundeals online from GrabAGun today!

GLOCK 17 GEN5 FEATURES

The new frame design of the GLOCK 17 Gen5 removed the finger grooves for more versatility but still allows you to easily customize the grip by using the different back straps. A flared mag-well gives the user more speed during reloading when fractions of a second matter. A reversible enlarged magazine catch, changeable at user level, as well as the ambidextrous slide stop lever accommodate left and right-handed operators. The rifling and the crown of the barrel were slightly modified for increased precision.

All of the Gen5 qualities are present in this standard-size pistol: The latest GLOCK nDLC surface finish on the major metal components, unmatched in hardness and rust resistance, the high traction Gen5 frame texture, quickly reversible magazine catch, ambidextrous slide stop lever, the GLOCK Modular Backstrap System (MBS) for individual operator adjustability, the universally-acclaimed GLOCK Safe Action System and high visibility orange magazine followers.

GLOCK 17 GEN5 SPECIFICATIONS

Action : Striker Fired

Caliber : 9mm Luger

Barrel Length : 4.49″

Capacity : 17 plus 1

Safety : Trigger/Firing Pin/Drop

Grips : Black Polymer

Sight Configuration : Fixed

Weight : 33.3 oz

Frame Finish : Black

