Gun Deals: Kel-Tec SUB2000 9mm Semi-Automatic Rifle $434.86 FREE Shipping

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has uber-popular Kel-Tec SUB2000 9mm Semi-Automatic Rifle in the 15+1 Rounds configuration that fits Glock 19 Magazine for $434.86 with FREE shipping or instore pickup. This was probably the most searched-for rifle in our daily deal section in the last crazy year. Check prices online here.

Kel-Tec SUB2000 9mm Semi-Automatic Rifle

The Kel-Tec SUB-2000 is a self-loading carbine for pistol cartridges. The SUB-2000 has a greatly enhanced accuracy and extended range compared to a handgun. The superior precision is also very useful against small or partially covered targets at shorter range. The amount of training to master the SUB-2000 is only a fraction of that required for a handgun. The SUB-2000 has been developed from Kel-Tec’s highly successful SUB-9 rifle. Although retaining some features of the old rifle, the SUB-2000 is a completely new design. Emphasis has been put on consumer safety, but without impeding the performance. Polymers are used to a large extent, resulting in increased durability and reduced price.

The bolt can be locked in the rear position by the operating handle. The main safety is of protected push bolt type disconnecting the trigger bar and interlocking the hammer and sear. By rotating the barrel upwards and back, the SUB-2000 can be reduced to a size of 16.25” x 7” to facilitate secure storage and utilize the internal deployment lock which is operated by a proprietary key. The rear sight is of aperture type and the fluorescent front sight can be adjusted for windage and elevation. The SUB-2000 can easily be disassembled for cleaning or inspection without tools.

Item #:128597

Style:KLT-SUB2K9GLK17BBLKHC

UPC:640832004182

CALIBER 9mm Luger

CAPACITY 15+1

BARREL LENGTH 16.25in

LOP 13.25in-14.5in

STOCK Adjustable

SIGHTS AR Style Adjustable Front & Adjustable Aperture Rear, Full-Length Picatinny Rail

WEIGHT 4.25lbs

ACTION Semi Automatic

CARTRIDGE 9mm Luger

COLOR Black

OVERALL LENGTH 29.25in-30.5in, 16.25in Collapsed

STOCK MATERIAL Polymer

TWIST 1:10in

TYPE Centerfire