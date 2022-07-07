Gun Deals: Ruger 10/22 .22LR 10+1 Carbine $289.99 w/ FREE Shipping

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co with a great price on the hard-to-find Ruger American Rimfire Standard 22LR 18″ rifle Blued 10+1 rounds for just $289.99 shipped FREE.
FEATURES
- Ruger® Modular Stock System includes a low comb, compact length of pull module. Additional modules are available at ShopRuger.com.
- This legendary action is a tried and true Ruger design that ensures consistent, reliable performance.
- Detachable 10-round rotary magazine features a unique rotor to separate cartridges and provide reliable feeding.
- Easy-to-use, prominent magazine release provides smooth, no-fuss removal of flush-mounted magazine.
- Cold hammer-forged barrel is locked into the receiver by a unique, two-screw, V-block system.
- Positive, push-button, cross-bolt manual safety.
- Combination scope base adapter for both Weaver-style and .22 tip-off scope mounts included.
- Heat-stabilized, glass-filled, polymer trigger housing assembly is precision made of high-tech material for improved manufacturing tolerances, impact and abrasion-resistance and an unmatched ability to withstand the elements.
- The receiver and stock combine to create classic lines for attractive styling.
SPECIFICATIONS
- Stock Black Synthetic
- Front Sight Fiber Optic
- Rear Sight Adjustable Fiber Optic
- Barrel Material Alloy Steel
- Twist 1:16″ RH
- Capacity 10
- Barrel Finish Blued
- Weight 4.4 lb.
- Overall Length 34″
- Barrel Length 16.12″
- Length of Pull 12.50″
- Grooves 6
- UPC 7-36676-31114-9
