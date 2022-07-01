Gun Group Demands Stay Allowing California “Assault Weapon” Ban Be Lifted

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – -(AmmoLand.com)-This week, Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) filed a motion to lift the stay that was imposed last year in Miller v. Bonta, its lawsuit challenging California’s ban on so-called “assault weapons” that resulted in the district court striking down the ban under the Second Amendment. The motion, along with other case documents, can be viewed at FPCLegal.org.

“The people of California have endured for long enough,” said FPC Policy Counsel Matthew Larosiere. “Suffering first and worst all too often, Californians are long overdue to have their rights vindicated. We are eager to see this stay lifted and one more nugget of freedom restored in the Golden State.” “The Supreme Court’s decision in Bruen eliminates any plausible argument for a stay in this case,” reads the motion. “Whereas Appellants here relied on this and other courts’ familiar two-step interest-balancing approach to claim a likelihood of success on the merits, the Supreme Court explicitly rejected that framework as ‘having one step too many.’”

