Gun Owners Shouldn’t Overlook Importance of State Attorneys General

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “On Monday, Gun Owners of America (GOA) and the Gun Owners Foundation (GOF) filed a motion for a preliminary injunction against the Biden Administration’s ‘Ghost Gun’ and Gun Registry Final Rule, which will go into effect on August 24,” GOA advised members in a Thursday email. “Today, GOA and GOF were joined by the Attorneys General of 17 states in the filing: Arizona, West Virginia, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.”
“GOA and its millions of members continue to voice concerns that this is another attempt by this anti-gun administration to regulate what Congress never intended to regulate and eventually turn their partial gun registry into a complete registry of every firearm transferred,” the email explains. “Under current policy, when an FFL dealer goes out of business, the most recent 20 years of records are transferred to ATF. But under the new record-keeping policy in the Final Rule, every transaction record would eventually be entered into ATF’s digital and searchable national gun registry.”
“Attorney General Austin Knudsen and 16 other state attorneys general joined a lawsuit today against the Biden administration’s rules that threaten the long-held American tradition of private firearms assembly and put the livelihood of thousands of Americans at risk,” an email from the Montana AG’s office confirmed.
“This rule infringes on every American’s right to assemble firearms for their own use – a long-held tradition dating back to the founding of our nation,” the email elaborated. “Criminals will ignore this rule and it will not make Montanans safer. It will, however, shut down firearm companies, allow the government to end online sales of parts, and expand federal access to gun owner data – all without congressional approval.”
Other involved attorneys general have issued similar press releases that underscore an unstated but essential point: It’s not the first time states’ top lawyers have taken influential positions, made all the more important for federal legislators to pay heed to due to the potential to have their laws challenged and overturned.
Cases in point, just a cursory check on my old The War on Guns blog finds briefs and letters supported by multiple state attorneys general in support of Heller, in support of McDonald, against the “bump stock” ban, against semi-auto bans, and so on (note many internal links on older posts will no longer work). The bottom line is their support has been critically important, if not widely recognized. And their opposition has been critically destructive.
Conversely, a hostile state attorney general can make life miserable for all. I’m thinking about tyrants like past California AG Bill Lockyer, and the current one screwing things up not just for New Yorkers and NRA, but for everyone, Letitia James.
With all the pre-midterms maneuvering going on, the emphasis is understandably on representatives and senators running for national office, as they’re the ones whose actions can affect more lives the most. Most of the rest of the attention goes to governors and state representatives.
Here are some questions about another position that engaged and informed gun owners should be able to answer.
Who is your state’s attorney general? What party is he/she with? How are they on guns? Who is your next AG likely to be, and the same questions?
Do you know if yours is directly elected or appointed, and by whom?
Were you able to answer these questions without looking them up?
“Just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn’t mean politics won’t take an interest in you,” a quote widely misattributed to Greek statesman Pericles goes. And while that interest isn’t personal, it will sure feel that way to anyone running afoul of an edict being aggressively enforced by a state AG who gets off on crushing enemies.
About David Codrea:
David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.
Absolutely hit the nail on the head.
We are stuck with that piece of dog feces in Olympia for a governor, and ‘Sideshow Bob’ as our AG…
Mr. Codrea is right about state Attorneys General. The Missouri AG just sent a letter to the Fat Boy Institute that the State would not cooperate with the FBI regarding the Missouri concealed carry records.
Bill,you got that right. Every state needs a good, strong, tough as pit bull AG. TX Gov. Greg Abbott easily saw those qualities in Texas AG Ken Paxton. He is definitely among the top AG’s in the country with many more years to come.
Ken Paxton’s great, but he’s elected, not appointed, so Abbott gets no credit for his being AG. Abbott’s a Kabuki-Cuck VichyCon who tested the water for banning private sales & “AWs”. He & Phelan sabotage efforts to ban “gun free” zones that left ~50 dead in El Paso & Uvalde. Sabotaged efforts to ban child sex change operations after taking BIG money from sex change mills. Cut vote fraud from felony to misdemeanor & refuse to call special session to put it make it a felony again, so now it’s safe to steal elections in TEXAS.
GOA and FPC are the tip of the spear in the fight to preserve RKBA, unlike the AWOL NRA. We are gaining ground, especially thanks to Justice Clarence Thomas’ jurisprudence as exemplified in Bruen. Yet, we must press onward so the Karens Demanding Action don’t get a foothold. The price of liberty is eternal vigilance!!
Sadly, GOA’s worse than useless on member lobbying tactics i.e. mindlessly tells us to waste time & “call your legislators” even committed grabbers in secure districts like DiFi & Schumer who laugh at such idiotic calls. Other than herd think & believing politician BS, there’s no good reason not to focus activists on potentially vulnerable & therefore potentially receptive pols in other states & districts. Presumably FPC is the same story. NRA’s worse.
Good News GOA GOF taken up the fight along with all Americans we can over turn Bidens & the elite from there abuse of power.
I pray you are right. If obiden gets his way it won’t matter what state you are in, they will outlaw AR, AK and all semi autos especially that lung busting 9mm. Then I won’t need to move but I still will.
That’s their plan along with gas powered cars and a host of other items that fall under climate change agenda. How blind are those who are willing to lose their freedoms that so many died for in struggles in far away lands. Democrats the most un American political party in our country’s history. The Democratic Party defended slavery, started the Civil War, opposed Reconstruction, founded the Ku Klux Klan, imposed segregation, perpetrated lynchings, and fought against the civil rights acts of the 1950s and 1960s. In contrast, the Republican Party was founded in 1854 as an anti-slavery party. Its mission… Read more »
I recognize everything you stated as fact and truth. What boggles my mind is how did the left turn it around where their people, demonrats, believe that everything you stated is that of the demonratt party and republicans are racist? I remember history in school and have watched documentaries about the civil war and the assassination of Lincoln and I don’t see how they are misled unless the saying that if you say it often enough it becomes the truth is true. That is about the only way it makes sense to me.
History is a elective in public schools they just touch on the basic. Most young democrats could not tell you anything even about 911. Most young folks know very little about a lot.