Gun Owners Shouldn’t Overlook Importance of State Attorneys General

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “On Monday, Gun Owners of America (GOA) and the Gun Owners Foundation (GOF) filed a motion for a preliminary injunction against the Biden Administration’s ‘Ghost Gun’ and Gun Registry Final Rule, which will go into effect on August 24,” GOA advised members in a Thursday email. “Today, GOA and GOF were joined by the Attorneys General of 17 states in the filing: Arizona, West Virginia, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.”

“GOA and its millions of members continue to voice concerns that this is another attempt by this anti-gun administration to regulate what Congress never intended to regulate and eventually turn their partial gun registry into a complete registry of every firearm transferred,” the email explains. “Under current policy, when an FFL dealer goes out of business, the most recent 20 years of records are transferred to ATF. But under the new record-keeping policy in the Final Rule, every transaction record would eventually be entered into ATF’s digital and searchable national gun registry.”

“Attorney General Austin Knudsen and 16 other state attorneys general joined a lawsuit today against the Biden administration’s rules that threaten the long-held American tradition of private firearms assembly and put the livelihood of thousands of Americans at risk,” an email from the Montana AG’s office confirmed.

“This rule infringes on every American’s right to assemble firearms for their own use – a long-held tradition dating back to the founding of our nation,” the email elaborated. “Criminals will ignore this rule and it will not make Montanans safer. It will, however, shut down firearm companies, allow the government to end online sales of parts, and expand federal access to gun owner data – all without congressional approval.”

Other involved attorneys general have issued similar press releases that underscore an unstated but essential point: It’s not the first time states’ top lawyers have taken influential positions, made all the more important for federal legislators to pay heed to due to the potential to have their laws challenged and overturned.

Cases in point, just a cursory check on my old The War on Guns blog finds briefs and letters supported by multiple state attorneys general in support of Heller, in support of McDonald, against the “bump stock” ban, against semi-auto bans, and so on (note many internal links on older posts will no longer work). The bottom line is their support has been critically important, if not widely recognized. And their opposition has been critically destructive.

Conversely, a hostile state attorney general can make life miserable for all. I’m thinking about tyrants like past California AG Bill Lockyer, and the current one screwing things up not just for New Yorkers and NRA, but for everyone, Letitia James.

With all the pre-midterms maneuvering going on, the emphasis is understandably on representatives and senators running for national office, as they’re the ones whose actions can affect more lives the most. Most of the rest of the attention goes to governors and state representatives.

Here are some questions about another position that engaged and informed gun owners should be able to answer.

Who is your state’s attorney general? What party is he/she with? How are they on guns? Who is your next AG likely to be, and the same questions?

Do you know if yours is directly elected or appointed, and by whom?

Were you able to answer these questions without looking them up?

“Just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn’t mean politics won’t take an interest in you,” a quote widely misattributed to Greek statesman Pericles goes. And while that interest isn’t personal, it will sure feel that way to anyone running afoul of an edict being aggressively enforced by a state AG who gets off on crushing enemies.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.