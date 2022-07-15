Ammo Deals: Hexmag Carbon Fiber 5.56 30 Round Magazines $10.99ea CODE 56% OFF!!!!!!!

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Tactical Surplus USA with a great price on Hexmag Carbon Fiber 5.56/223 30 round Magazines $10.99 each after coupon code “MAGAZINE” at check out. Flat Rate shipping makes this a great deal when you buy the right number. Compare prices over here and online here.

Hexmag Carbon Fiber 5.56 30 Round Magazines Features : 30 – Round Capacity

Precise Manufacturing

Long Term Reliability

Durable Construction

High Capacity

MPN: HX30-AR15S2-CFC

SKU ACC-HEXMAG-HX30-AR15S2-CFC

License Requirement None

Manufacturer Hexmag

Mfg. Part Number HX30-AR15S2-CFC

UPC 688614507537

Caliber/Gauge .223/5.56/.300BLK

Firearm Fit AR-15

Condition New High-quality components & precise manufacturing make Hexmag Carbon Fiber Magazines ideal for both new shooters & experienced gun owners. The durability, reliability and excellent build quality will provide years of service you can count on.

“…it is a fantastic magazine …pretty unique idea to have carbon fiber in a magazine. ” Jeremy at Gun Mag, Mar 9, 2022. We give the Hexmag Carbon Fiber Magazines 5 out of 5 stars. How would you rate the Hexmag Carbon Fiber Magazines?

4/5 (1 Review)

