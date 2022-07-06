Highland Park Shooters’ Weapons Identified by Police ~ VIDEO

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)-— The Lake City Task Force on the Highland Park mass murder has released some information about the firearms used during the crime. Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli of the Lake City Sheriff Department announced during a press conference on July 6, 2022, that a Kel-Tec (Sub200) sic Sub2000 was one of the weapons used during the attack. The rifle was legally purchased in 2020.

Kel-Tec started production of the Sub2000 rifles started in 2001, in the middle of the 1994-2004 Assault Weapon ban put in place during the Clinton administration. The rifle does not have the characteristics which would have made it illegal during the Clinton-era ban or “high powered” as many news organizations have reported the weapon/s to be.

The Kel-Tec Sub2000 is chambered for 9mm or .40 caliber pistol cartridges.

Embed of the BS.org video of the press conference. Weapons are mentioned at about 4:30 into the video.

Chief Deputy Covelli said four firearms were purchased. The Sub2000, a Remington 700 bolt action rifle, and a shotgun were purchased in 2020. A Glock 43X 9mm pistol was purchased after the suspect turned 21, in 2021.

The Glock 43X is a 9mm pistol. The Kel-Tec may have been a 9mm rifle.

The Kel-Tec Sub 2000 is available in models which use Glock magazines. The rifle may have been able to use Glock magazines. There may have been some interchangeability in ammunition and magazines between the pistol and the rifle.

The caliber of the Remington 700 rifle or the gauge of the shotgun were not mentioned in the press briefing.

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30-year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.