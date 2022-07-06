Highland Park Shooters’ Weapons Identified by Police ~ VIDEO

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)-— The Lake City Task Force on the Highland Park mass murder has released some information about the firearms used during the crime. Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli of the Lake City Sheriff Department announced during a press conference on July 6, 2022, that a Kel-Tec (Sub200) sic Sub2000 was one of the weapons used during the attack. The rifle was legally purchased in 2020.
Kel-Tec started production of the Sub2000 rifles started in 2001, in the middle of the 1994-2004 Assault Weapon ban put in place during the Clinton administration. The rifle does not have the characteristics which would have made it illegal during the Clinton-era ban or “high powered” as many news organizations have reported the weapon/s to be.
The Kel-Tec Sub2000 is chambered for 9mm or .40 caliber pistol cartridges.
Chief Deputy Covelli said four firearms were purchased. The Sub2000, a Remington 700 bolt action rifle, and a shotgun were purchased in 2020. A Glock 43X 9mm pistol was purchased after the suspect turned 21, in 2021.
The Glock 43X is a 9mm pistol. The Kel-Tec may have been a 9mm rifle.
The Kel-Tec Sub 2000 is available in models which use Glock magazines. The rifle may have been able to use Glock magazines. There may have been some interchangeability in ammunition and magazines between the pistol and the rifle.
The caliber of the Remington 700 rifle or the gauge of the shotgun were not mentioned in the press briefing.
About Dean Weingarten:
Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30-year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.
Does it matter the weapon used it is the the person behind the weapon that should trouble the country. One look at that person tells volumes about the killer. Stick to the real story the person not the object used. Who are his peers who else knew what did the fbi atf really know about this crazed killer.
I could care less about the weapons I care more about the history behind the killer and his family, That should be the news story and the real agenda. Expose this person’s social history tear it apart for all to see,
He said in 2020 he bought four weapons:
He then said in 2021 he bought a Glock 43X.
The murderer did not use a Kel-Tec Sub2000 in the murders.
Also, Lake City is a long way from Highland Park.
The entity involved in this matter is the Lake County Task Force.
Not the only entity. “IL State Police got a Clear & Present Danger report from Highland Pk PD”, did NOTHING. His dad covered for his insanity & vouched for his FOID.
http://www.foxnews.com/us/father-highland-park-shooting-suspect-sponsored-firearm-ownership-card-past-violent-threats
What was the carry environment in Lake City? How hard would it have been for the victims to be carrying?
Dean just made a small mistake. He referenced “Lake City . . .” – I was just pointing out that the entity he was referring to was “Lake County . . .”
Check out the low-IQ enforcer sock posse chickenS downvotes.
We’re supposed to Back The Useless Blue, when they know about these psychos & drop the ball EVERY TIME, and WE pay the price through more gun control. F**k that! Defund the police, use the money to arm & train civilians.
I didn’t even go there – they just don’t like facts.
They should get out more. It was a beautiful day here. Nice fly hatch today and got to fish with drys.
Bottom Line: THE BLUE KNEW & DID NOTHING AGAIN, AS IN NEARLY EVERY MASS SHOOTING. Not as bad as the dad, but still accomplices.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/father-highland-park-shooting-suspect-sponsored-firearm-ownership-card-past-violent-threats
Crimo’s dad & every Statie who knew about the psycho & did ZIP to block his buys should be tried as accomplices.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/father-highland-park-shooting-suspect-sponsored-firearm-ownership-card-past-violent-threats
THE BLUE KNEW AND DID NOTHING AGAIN. Accomplices.
The interview is a little confusing If one listens really close there is a slight pause between, the weapon he used Kel Tek sub200
Not saying they’re correct, but the NYT and Daily Mail are reporting he had an S&W MP-15.
That’s what I read from them. It the NYT so you know that most likely they are wrong. They usually are.
Later on, at about 4:58, Covelli says the weapon he had in Madison was the Kel-Tec 2000, but he left the weapon used in Highland Park at the scene, so there is a contradiction here.
I guess it is a AR type, kind of high powered rifle thingy.
I sure hope Murphy isn’t trying to talk traitor and scumbag Cornyn into some more “do something” bullshit.