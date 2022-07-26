Hulu to Reject Anti-gun Ads

WASHINGTON, D.C. -(Ammoland.com)- The big three Democratic organizations are calling for a boycott of Hulu for refusing to air pro-abortion and anti-gun targeted commercials.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), and Democratic Governors Association (DGA) complained to the Washington Post that Hulu rejected their ads regarding the party’s pro-abortion and anti-gun positions. The groups then launched the “#boycott” Hulu hashtag campaign. They claim that the Disney-owned company is censoring their viewpoints.

“Hulu’s censorship of the truth is outrageous and offensive. Voters have the right to know the facts about MAGA Republicans’ extreme agenda on abortion – Hulu is doing a huge disservice to the American people,” Tweeted the official account of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

The three organizations are the election arms of the Democratic National Committee (DNC). The DSCC concentrates on getting Democrats elected to the U.S. Senate, and the DCCC focuses on the U.S. House of Representatives. The Democrats are facing long odds in maintaining control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections. Hulu ads were a key part of their election strategy to win over voters.

Hulu allows advertisers to get very granular in its ad targeting. Hulu can target people who work in certain buildings and locations by pulling metadata from users’ mobile devices. In the past, Washington lobbyists have used Hulu ads to target people working in certain government buildings to push their agenda. With the new policy against all political advertisements, that practice seems to be over.

Other conservative activists have called out the three Democratic organizations as hypocritical for complaining about being censored. The groups have pushed Twitter and other social media platforms to ban their political opponents. The lobbying of the big tech companies led President Trump to be banned across all social media platforms, effectively removing his voice from the public square.

Members of the leftist organizations also recently reached out to YouTube, asking the video-sharing platform to remove firearms videos involving privately manufactured firearms (PMF) which Democrats call “ghost guns.” In response to the request, YouTube removed the videos the Democrats highlighted. They claimed this was not censorship because the government does not run the Google platform, so there is no expectation of free speech. Their opinion has seemed to have changed.

Hulu isn’t the only Disney property to reject the anti-gun ads. ESPN is another platformed own by the House of Mouse that banned political ads. Also, certain ABC local channels owned by Disney will reject Democrat-submitted ads. The new ad-based tier of the flagship Disney+ will refuse to run any political ads.

Disney has been known as a “woke” company in recent years. The latest release of Disney’s “Lightyear” based on the Toy Story franchise caused a push back against the company’s woke culture. The kid’s movie replaced Conservative actor Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear with far-left actor Chris Evans. The film targeted young kids and featured a lesbian love scene. Many believe those moves led to the movie bombing at the theaters.

Disney has not commented if the move is because of the recent backlash against the company taking political stands. AmmoLand’s request for comments was not returned.

About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.