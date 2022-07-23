|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Tacticalsurplususa.com with a fine price on 15 round boxes of Igman 7.62×39 123 grain FMJ Ammo for $10.53 each with Flat rate shipping. Buy the right number of these makes this a good buy.
Igman 7.62×39 123gr FMJ Ammo
IGMAN is a munitions factory that has produced calibers like the M67 for decades, since 1950. This commercial version still has the pink PRIMER SEALANT and after pulling a bullet it has black bullet sealant.
- Caliber: 7.62x39mm Russian
- Bullet Weight: 123 Grain
- Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket (FMJ), “Ball” M67 Lead Core, Copper Jacket (no steel)
- Case Type: BRASS, Boxer priming, Reloadable
- Pink Primer SEALANT, Black Bullet SEALANT
- Muzzle Velocity: 2,550 fps
- Muzzle Energy: 1,776 ft. lbs.
- Made in Serbia by IGMAN in Bosnia & Herzegovina
Original mil. spec. M67 was corrosive berdan primed (non-reloadable by most).
Ammo Deals: Igman 7.62×39 123gr FMJ 15 Round Box $10.53 Flat Rate S&H
