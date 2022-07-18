|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- GrabaGun has a great price on the popular Lucid HD7 Gen 3 Red Dot 2 MOA Sight, just $195.00 with flat rate shipping. 35% OFF! Check prices online here and over here.
The Lucid HD7 Gen 3 Red Dot has been designed from the ground up to be a strong, reliable optic that offers the most in operator-selectable features and benefits that exceed competing models at a price that is friendly to the wallet. The third generation model incorporates several improvements which include capped turrets, a new reticle set with more capabilities for the operator built in and the availability of a Flash Filter accessory. The buttons have also been upgraded to be more durable and the light sensor is nearly twice as sensitive as previous versions.
LUCID HD7 SPECIFICATIONS:
- Objective Lens: 34mm
- Ocular Lens Diameter: 20mm
- Length: 5.5″
- Mounting: Picatinny Rail w/ Reversible Pins
- Weight: 13oz
- Rubber Armor: YES
- Construction Material:One Piece Aluminum (6063)
- Power Source: AAA Battery (not included)
- Color & Finish: Matte Black
- Waterproof: YES (submersible)
- Fogproof: YES (Nitrogen Purged)
- Shockproof: YES (up to.458 SOCOM)
- Illumination: 7 Brightness levels
- Parallax Free: YES (outside 3yds)
- Eye Relief: Unlimited
- Field of View: 35ft @ 100yds
- Modes of Operation: Manual & Auto
- Co-Witness: Lower 1/3 (Mil-Spec)
- Reticles: 2MOA Base ( 4 HD7 Reticles )
- Turret Click Value: 1/2MOA
- Windage Adj, Range: 50MOA
- Elevation Adj. Range: 50MOA
- Auto Shut-Off: 2 hour
- Warranty: Limited Lifetime
These impressive features make the HD7 a solid alternative to other much higher-priced optics on the market today.
Optics Deals: Lucid HD7 Gen 3 Red Dot 2 MOA Sight $195.00 35% OFF!
Some Related Reviews: