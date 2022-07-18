Optics Deals: Lucid HD7 Gen 3 Red Dot 2 MOA Sight $195.00 35% OFF!

Lucid HD7 Gen 3 Red Dot 2 MOA Sight sale

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- GrabaGun has a great price on the popular Lucid HD7 Gen 3 Red Dot 2 MOA Sight, just $195.00 with flat rate shipping. 35% OFF! Check prices online here and over here.

The Lucid HD7 Gen 3 Red Dot has been designed from the ground up to be a strong, reliable optic that offers the most in operator-selectable features and benefits that exceed competing models at a price that is friendly to the wallet. The third generation model incorporates several improvements which include capped turrets, a new reticle set with more capabilities for the operator built in and the availability of a Flash Filter accessory. The buttons have also been upgraded to be more durable and the light sensor is nearly twice as sensitive as previous versions.

LUCID HD7 SPECIFICATIONS:

  • Objective Lens: 34mm
  • Ocular Lens Diameter: 20mm
  • Length: 5.5″
  • Mounting: Picatinny Rail w/ Reversible Pins
  • Weight: 13oz
  • Rubber Armor: YES
  • Construction Material:One Piece Aluminum (6063)
  • Power Source: AAA Battery (not included)
  • Color & Finish: Matte Black
  • Waterproof: YES (submersible)
  • Fogproof: YES (Nitrogen Purged)
  • Shockproof: YES (up to.458 SOCOM)
  • Illumination: 7 Brightness levels
  • Parallax Free: YES (outside 3yds)
  • Eye Relief: Unlimited
  • Field of View: 35ft @ 100yds
  • Modes of Operation: Manual & Auto
  • Co-Witness: Lower 1/3 (Mil-Spec)
  • Reticles: 2MOA Base ( 4 HD7 Reticles )
  • Turret Click Value: 1/2MOA
  • Windage Adj, Range: 50MOA
  • Elevation Adj. Range: 50MOA
  • Auto Shut-Off: 2 hour
  • Warranty: Limited Lifetime

These impressive features make the HD7 a solid alternative to other much higher-priced optics on the market today.

