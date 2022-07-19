Gun Deal: Sig Sauer SOR52001 Romeo5 1X20mm Compact Red Dot $130.00 FREE S&H

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli.com has another great price on a SIG optic. This time it is the Sig Sauer SOR52001 Romeo5 1X20mm Compact 2 MOA Red Dot Sight with the High & Low Mount for $130.00 with FREE Shipping at check out.
Sig Sauer Sor52001 Romeo5 1X20Mm Compact 2 Moa Red Dot Sight
ROMEO5 compact red dot sights provide civilians and armed professionals a robust 1x aiming solution for any situation. Ultra-low parallax so point-of-aim is point-of-impact and the red dot remains parallel to the bore of your firearm, no matter what your viewing angle is relative to the optical axis of the sight.
Features:
- 2 MOA Red-Dot provides 10 illumination settings (8 daylight plus 2 NV) for visibility in all light conditions
- MOTAC™ (Motion Activated Illumination) powers up when it senses motion and powers down when not
- Integrated M1913 Picatinny interface provides industry-standard mounting options for a range of applications
- Dependable waterproof (IPX-7 rated for complete water immersion up to 1 meter) and fog-proof performance
- Includes a M1913 Picatinny low mount riser and a co-witness 1.41” riser mount
Specifications:
- Color: Black
- Finish: Matte
- Fabric/Material: Aluminum
- Magnification: 1 x
- Objective Lens Diameter: 20 mm
- Reticle: 2 MOA Red Dot
- Illumination Color: Red
- Brightness Settings: 10
- Adjustment Type: MOA
- Adjustment Click Value: 0.5 MOA
- Lens Material: Glass
- Optical Coating: HDX
- Attachment/Mount Type: MIL-STD 1913
- Battery Type: CR2032
- Battery Life: 40000 hours
- Weather Resistance: Yes
- Water Resistant Mark: 400 m
- Shockproof: Yes
- Fogproof: Yes
- Magnification Type: Fixed
Unlimited eye-relief allows you to acquire the aiming point and the target regardless of the position of your eye behind the sight. The readily available CR2032 battery is side-loading, allowing for quick battery replacement (featuring 40,000+ hours or more of life). Dependable waterproof (IPX-7 rated for complete water immersion up to 1 atmosphere) and fog-proof performance.
Gun Deal: Sig Sauer SOR52001 Romeo5 1X20mm Compact Red Dot $130.00 FREE S&H
There are many reviews on SIG ROME05 models on Youtube, so check them out.