Ammo Deals: Magpul PMAG M3 5.56 Window 30rd Blk $12.15 Each Flat Rate S&H

Magpul PMAG M3 5.56 Window Magazine
Magpul PMAG M3 5.56 Window Magazine
The next-generation PMAG 30 AR/M4 GEN M3 Window is a 30-round 5.56×45 NATO (.223 Remington) polymer magazine for AR15/M4 compatible weapons that features transparent windows to allow rapid visual identification of approximate number of rounds remaining. Along with expanded feature set and compatibility, the GEN M3 Window incorporates new material technology and manufacturing processes for enhanced strength, durability, and reliability to exceed rigorous military performance specifications.
Features :
- 30-round reliability and no stoppage
- Anti-glare translucent Mag Level windows on both sides of the body along with a painted indicator on the spring allows for easy determination
- Next-generation impact and crush-resistant polymer construction
- The anti-tilt, self-lubricating follower ensures a smooth feed and magazine reliability
- Constant-curve internal geometry, over-travel insertion stop on the spine, and a long-life stainless steel spring ensure smooth feeding
- Modified dimensions allow for wider compatibility with non Colt-spec STANAG 4179 platforms
While the GEN M3 is optimized for Colt-spec AR15/M4 platforms, modified internal and external geometry also permits operation with a range of additional weapons such as the HK 416/MR556A1/M27 IAR, British SA-80″ FN SCAR MK 16/16S” and others.
