National Assault Weapons Ban Moves Forward Despite Proof of Gun Control Failures

Wisconsin – -(AmmoLa nd.com)- Wisconsin Gun Owners, Inc. (WGO)— Wisconsin’s only no-compromise gun rights organization — opposes H.R. 1808, the so-called “Assault Weapons Ban of 2021,” as it would make most firearms owners criminals overnight and would ban all of the most common firearms in use today, even squirrel hunting rifles.

This week H.R. 1808 is set for markup in the House of Representatives, and WGO says that it may get the support it needs from weak-kneed Republicans, despite the fact that gun control is extremely unpopular with voters.

“An assault weapons ban would rob many people of their legally acquired property, create unnecessary criminals out of the law-abiding, and leave most Americans at the mercy of well armed criminals,” says Thomas Leager, WGO’s Executive Director.

WGO says that a national assault weapons ban would further the political divide in America to dangerous proportions. The group notes that America needs unity, not a federal government that forces unpopular and unconstitutional laws down the states’ throats.

Recently the Supreme Court ruled in NYSRPA v. Bruen that such a ban would be out of sync with the Constitution and violates the Second Amendment. But WGO says the most crucial point is that gun control does not make communities safer, and it can prove it.

“Highland Park, Illinois, has an ‘assault weapons’ ban and the most stringent gun control laws in the country, yet a madman was able to kill seven people and wound 36 others. Those gun control laws did not stop him,” said Leager. “By comparison, Indiana has a freshly passed Constitutional Carry law. Jonathan Sapirman, a would-be mass shooter, went to the Greenwood Mall to commit an atrocity but was quickly put down by a legal concealed carrier named Elisjsha Dicken. Three were killed, and there were two injured, compared to seven dead and 36 wounded in Highland Park. So, I will repeat it — gun control gets innocent people killed.”

Wisconsin Gun Owners plans to oppose any attempts to further an Assault Weapons Ban nationally or at the state level.

H.R.1808 – Assault Weapons Ban of 2021

