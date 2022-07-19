NEW This Week on Shooting USA – The 1911 Collector

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- Meet the man who has made his life passion the collecting of rare and extremely valuable 1911s from as far back as the Military Trials in March of 1911. And he owns the Savage that competed for the contract and lost to John Browning’s design made by Colt. Plus, the 1911s with official documents to prove they don’t exist, but they are very much present in his collection.

Then John’s experience working as a certified Range Officer, conducting the USPSA Classic Nationals at Talladega Marksmanship Park in Alabama.

And Mark Redl has the 9-shot drill you need to perfect all your shooting skills. More Info…

