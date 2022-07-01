North Carolina MUST Pass HB43 (Church Carry) Over Governor Cooper’s Veto

Intelligence Assessments Place Houses of Worship Under Dire New Threats.

North Carolina – –-(AmmoLand.com)- Today our North Carolina churches are under increased risk of vandalism, violence, and assault. This is especially true now that legalized abortion on demand has been found unconstitutional with the release of the Dobbs decision by the US Supreme Court last week.

Congressman Dan Bishop (NC-09), along with 17 other Representatives has called upon the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice to provide information on known threats to churches across the United States. Daily Caller

Specifically, the letter signed by Congressman Bishop (Hasn’t he turned out to be a real champion for the 2nd Amendment, by the way!) along with 17 other Representatives asks:

What specific information do you have regarding threats to churches? What are you doing to ensure the safety of churches, clergy, bishops, and congregations?

Are there any grants administered by either the Department of Justice or the Department of Homeland Security for which churches are eligible that they can use for security purposes? Have you been proactive in reaching out to churches that may be at increased risk of attack?

What is the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice doing to interdict threats against churches and to protect clergy and congregants?

In North Carolina, some churches are more at risk than others. Last year the legislature passed SB43, commonly called “Church Carry” to rectify this situation. This same bill was previously passed by the legislature in 2018. Guess what? Habitual Gun Banner Governor Roy Cooper callously vetoed them both times!

We still have an opportunity to correct this situation before the current legislative short session ends this weekend.

Senate leader Berger and House Speaker Moore must schedule SB43 for a veto override vote!

While the fate of such a vote is uncertain, WE NEED TO KNOW who in the legislature, Republican or Democrat, stands for the safety, security, and protection of ALL churches and all worshippers and WHO DOES NOT!

We need a roll call veto override vote TODAY!

Immediate Action Is Required!

Call Senate Leader Berger and House Speaker Moore and give them this direct and simple message:

Senate Leader Phil Burger (919) 733-4111

House Speaker Tim Moore (919) 733-3451

“Senate Leader Burger/House Speaker Moore: You have unfinished business before adjourning this year’s Legislative Short Session. Our North Carolina Churches do not have universal opportunities to protect themselves from the threat of outside violence. SB43 (Church Carry) corrects this injustice. The legislature passed SB43 (Church Carry) last session, but Governor Roy Cooper reflexively vetoed it. In light of new, known threats to churches it is imperative you take the necessary action to bring SB43 (Church Carry) back for a veto override vote. Let’s see who will stand up to the threat of violence and who will condone it. All who worship at their local church must have the same protections; none should be irrationally excluded. I will be monitoring your actions through GRNC legislative alerts.”

Next, email Senator Berger and Representative Moore using the following “copy and paste” email addresses: [email protected]; [email protected]

DELIVER THIS MESSAGE

Suggested Subject: “Over Governor Cooper’s Veto!”

Dear : Senate Leader Burger and House Speaker Moore: You have unfinished business before adjourning this year’s Legislative Short Session. Our North Carolina Churches do not have universal opportunities to protect themselves from the threat of outside violence. SB43 (Church Carry) corrects this injustice. The legislature passed SB43 (Church Carry) last session, but Governor Cooper reflexively vetoed it. In light of new, known threats to churches it is imperative you take the necessary action to bring SB43 (Church Carry) back for a veto override vote. Let’s see who will stand up to the threat of violence and who will condone it. All who worship at their local church must have the same protections; none should be irrationally excluded. And, gentlemen, while you are at it, bring HB398 (Pistol Purchase Permit Repeal) back for a veto override vote as well. I will be monitoring your actions through GRNC legislative alerts.” Respectfully, (Your Name)

About Grass Roots North Carolina:

Grass Roots North Carolina/Forum for Firearms Education is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization devoted to educating the public about trends that abridge the freedoms guaranteed by the Bill of Rights, and engaging in grassroots activism to preserve those freedoms. Formed in 1994 to conduct a highly successful rally for the Second Amendment, GRNC has gone on to conduct projects like “Remember in November: A Gun Owner’s Guide to Voting,” bringing concealed carry to North Carolina. Visit:www.grnc.org