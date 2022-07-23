NY Gov. Hochul Should Take Note of Indiana Mall Heroics

By Larry Keane

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The recent heroics of an Indiana man in neutralizing a murderer in a mall shows the folly of New York’s new law restricting where law-abiding citizens can legally carry a firearm with a state-issued permit.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s Bruen decision struck down New York’s “may issue” pistol permit law. In response, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul pushed through a middle-of-the-night gun control bill that expanded new “gun free zone” designations. Recent events, however, are proving again that gun-free zones are deadly.

‘Mass Confusion’

The expanded list of “sensitive locations” included in Gov. Hochul’s law prohibits concealed carry in federal, state, and local government buildings, health, and medical facilities, daycares, parks, zoos and playgrounds, public transportation including subways and buses, polling sites, schools, and even publicly-utilized state forest preserves. The new law has caused mass confusion.

Lisa and Richard MacLeod own Recon Defense, a business in Greene County that sells firearms and provides training and education to customers. Since Gov. Hochul’s new laws went into effect, they’ve been inundated. “Our phone has not stopped ringing. As far as what does this mean? Everyone is so confused no one knows what to do,” Lisa told the media. The MacLeods aren’t alone.

Law-abiding New Yorkers are concerned they’ll be entangled in the consequences of the law. New York Republicans state Sen. Dan Stec and Assemblyman Matt Simpson drafted clarifying legislation.

“Adirondack Park residents deserve better than vague answers and conflicting statements from the governor’s office and state legislators over the intent and application of their gun control law,” said Sen. Stec. Assemblyman Simpson added their bill is necessary to avoid “frivolous prosecution of law-abiding citizens.”

Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond criticized the legislation, saying it will backfire and expose New Yorkers to more criminality instead of making them safer. “At this rate, it will not be long until we find ourselves in a state where only the criminals have guns,” Sheriff DuMond said.

SCOTUS Leery

Gov. Hochul steamrolled her law in response to the Supreme Court’s Bruen ruling. If she paid attention, she’d know striking down the subjective law and protecting the Constitutional rights is exactly where the Court was headed.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh questioned New York’s solicitor general about why the discretionary law should stand during Bruen’s oral arguments.

Justice Samuel Alito added, “Why isn’t it good enough to say I live in a violent area, and I want to be able to defend myself? All these people with illegal guns they’re on the subway, they’re walking around the streets. But the ordinary, hard-working, law-abiding people I mentioned, no, they can’t be armed?”

Several lawsuits have already been filed, including a suit by the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, the winning plaintiff in Bruen.

Watershed Moment

In Gov. Hochul’s hometown, a deranged, racist criminal murdered ten innocent New Yorkers at a grocery store in Buffalo. He choose the location, in part, because it was a “gun-free zone,” and New York’s restrictive laws would “make it harder for someone to stop him,” reported the Buffalo News.

Halfway across the country, in Greenwood, Ind., a deranged individual attempted to murder innocent Americans at a “gun-free zone” mall. However, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb recently signed Constitutional carry into law, allowing law-abiding Indianans who pass an FBI National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) verification to carry concealed firearms. A 22-year-old man also ignored the “gun-free zone” designation and returned fire within seconds of the attack, saving an unknown number of innocent lives. Indiana police labeled Elisjsha Dicken a “Good Samaritan” and his actions “heroic.”

There are countless examples of lawful conceal carriers putting a stop to criminals. They hardly receive the media attention that Dicken has. What’s clear is the two approaches couldn’t be more opposite. Gov. Hochul chose to double-down on restricting rights and is emboldening criminals over law-abiding Americans, again.

