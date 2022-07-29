Ammo Deals: PMC X-Tac 5.56x45mm NATO FMJ-BT 55 Grain 1,000 Rounds $474.99 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s guide with a great price on 1000 rounds of PMC X-Tac 5.56x45mm NATO FMJ-BT 55 grain ammunition for just $474.99 with FREE shipping for members.

PMC X-Tac 5.56x45mm NATO FMJ-BT 55 Grain Ammo

When the chips are down, you shouldn’t be worrying about your ammunition. PMC agrees completely and responded with their X-Tac line. X-Tac is tried and tested by military and law enforcement professionals around the world. Each round is manufactured to the exacting specifications demanded by operators everywhere.

NOTE: While the 5.56x45mm NATO round will fit in a .223 Remington chamber, 5.56 NATO is a military round that runs at higher pressures, and is not recommended for use in .223 Remington chambers.

Key Specifications

Item Number: 222826

Mfg. Number: 5.56X/DK

Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO

Bullet Weight: 55 grain

Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket Boat-Tail

Muzzle Velocity: 3,270 FPS

Muzzle Energy: 1,306 ft.-lbs.

Ballistic Coefficient: .243

Sectional Density: .156

Case Type: Brass

Primer Type: Boxer, reloadable

Corrosive: No

Rounds: 1,000