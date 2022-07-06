Ammo Deal: 1000 Rounds PMC X-Tac M855 Green Tip, 5.56x45mm NATO Free S&H $484.49

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

PMC X-Tac M855 Green Tip, 5.56x45mm NATO

X-Tac is tried and tested by military and law enforcement around the world. Trusted by enthusiasts and professionals alike, PMC has left nothing to chance with the X-Tac line. Hit the range, load up these precision-made rounds and watch your paper targets drop like flies. Plink that steel, order today! Key Specifications

Item Number: 181279

Mfg. Number: 5.56K/DK

Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO

Bullet Weight: 62 grain

Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket

Muzzle Velocity: 3,020 FPS

Muzzle Energy: 1,255 ft.-lbs.

Case Type: Brass

Primer Type: Boxer primed, reloadable

Corrosive: No

Rounds: 500 PLEASE NOTE: While the 5.56x45mm round will fit in a .223 Remington chamber, 5.56 is a military round that is loaded to higher pressure than its .223 counterpart, and is therefore not recommended for use in rifles chambered for .223.

AmmoLand News Jim Grant says " I have shot 10,000's of this round without one filing to fire. I give them 4 out of 5 stars for reliability."

