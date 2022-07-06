Ammo Deals: 4200pc Remington Golden Bullet Ammo 22LR 36Gr CPHP $324.97 CODE FREE S&H

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has 1400 rounds buckets of Remington Golden Bullet Ammo 22 Long Rifle 36Gr CPHP for $119.99 each. That is $0.085 each a round. BUT if you buy three (3) buckets or 4200 rounds plus coupon code “35OFF350” you can pick them up for $324.97. That is $0.077 each a round. Or use the coupon codes below to save money on different quantities.

Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

Remington Golden Bullet Ammo 22 Long Rifle 36Gr CPHP Brand Style: Golden Bullet

Bullet Style: Copper Plated Hollow Point (CPHP)

Bullet Weight (Grains): 36

Cartridge: 22 Long Rifle

Muzzle Energy: 131

Muzzle Velocity (feet per second): 1280

Rounds: 1400

Made in the USA Remington’s big selection of high-quality rimfire ammo has a load for nearly every application, – small-game hunting, target shooting, plinking. This versatile line includes the joint-production Remington and Eley Ltd. Competition Rimfire Target Rifle ammunition, which features a graphite-coated antimony lead alloy bullet for the serious rimfire competitor. Other loads offer a variety of copper-plated, brass-plated (BP) or plain lead bullets, both hollowpoints and round nose.

Some Related Reviews:

Brownells.com Coupon Codes

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.