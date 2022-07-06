|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has 1400 rounds buckets of Remington Golden Bullet Ammo 22 Long Rifle 36Gr CPHP for $119.99 each. That is $0.085 each a round. BUT if you buy three (3) buckets or 4200 rounds plus coupon code “35OFF350” you can pick them up for $324.97. That is $0.077 each a round. Or use the coupon codes below to save money on different quantities.
Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.
Remington Golden Bullet Ammo 22 Long Rifle 36Gr CPHP
- Brand Style: Golden Bullet
- Bullet Style: Copper Plated Hollow Point (CPHP)
- Bullet Weight (Grains): 36
- Cartridge: 22 Long Rifle
- Muzzle Energy: 131
- Muzzle Velocity (feet per second): 1280
- Rounds: 1400
- Made in the USA
Remington’s big selection of high-quality rimfire ammo has a load for nearly every application, – small-game hunting, target shooting, plinking. This versatile line includes the joint-production Remington and Eley Ltd. Competition Rimfire Target Rifle ammunition, which features a graphite-coated antimony lead alloy bullet for the serious rimfire competitor. Other loads offer a variety of copper-plated, brass-plated (BP) or plain lead bullets, both hollowpoints and round nose.
Ammo Deals: 4200pc Remington Golden Bullet Ammo 22LR 36Gr CPHP $324.97 CODE FREE S&H
