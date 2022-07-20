United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- Second Amendment supporters have seen some big wins lately, particularly New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen. However, to hold on to those gains, we need to ensure the Senate is out of the hands of anti-Second Amendment extremists.

When it comes right down to it, although there are 35 Senate races, only seven really matter when it comes to who controls the Senate – and that could determine whether or not our rights remain secure. If you didn’t see the July 18 press conference calling for court-packing, watch it.

Our Second Amendment rights are on the ballot. A net gain of one seat for the Republicans puts the Senate in the hands of Mitch McConnell instead of Chuck Schumer, and a net loss of two seats empowers those who would pack the court and rig the system against us.

Georgia (D)

Herschel Walker is running to reclaim the seat that Raphael Warnock won in the 2020 special election. The bad news is that Warnock proved he could win statewide, but the good news is this time, Biden’s unpopularity – and the mess he’s made on issues outside of the Second Amendment. Forget Walker’s messy personal life, Warnock’s all for dumping the filibuster – and opening the door for a packed Supreme Court.

Pennsylvania (R – Open)

Pat Toomey was somewhat disappointing for Second Amendment supporters. He voted to confirm three pro-Second Amendment justices, but also was willing to push gun control. John Fetterman isn’t just an anti-Second Amendment extremist, he’s also likely to end the filibuster. You don’t have to like Dr. Oz, but Second Amendment supporters should focus on allowing Fetterman to recover from his stroke by defeating his Senate bid.

Arizona (D)

Second Amendment supporters failed to get Arizona voters to react to the red flags Mark Kelly posed in the 2020 special election. Now, like Warnock, they have an excellent chance to fix that mistake. No matter who wins the Republican primary, they will be a substantial improvement over Kelly.

Wisconsin (R)

When Ron Johnson went back on his term-limits pledge, it meant that an incumbent who won in a GOP wave (2010) and a tight presidential election (2016). Having a candidate who can hold on to a seat in a purple state is crucial, and Second Amendment supporters should see how Johnson has run his campaigns.

Missouri (R Open)

Another state where the nominee isn’t decided yet. We’ve discussed the race before. If Rep. Vicky Hartzler or Attorney General Eric Schmitt are the nominee, this is a cakewalk. Former governor Eric Greitens, like Herschel Walker, has some personal baggage that could make this a tougher race.

Nevada (D)

This has been a seat that was close in 2016 – just under 2.5%. That was in a tight race. In 2022, the political headwinds make Catherine Cortez Masto very vulnerable – and Nevada becomes a great chance to further tilt the Senate away from Schumer’s grasp. This is also a good chance to gauge just how much Gun Culture 2.0 is spreading and how well Second Amendment supporters are grasping the opportunity.

New Hampshire (D)

Maggie Hassan won by one-tenth of one percent in 2016 – the margin was roughly 800 votes. Since then, Schumer and Bloomberg have been able to count on her to be a vote against our rights. Flipping seats lost in nail-biter elections is crucial for Second Amendment supporters.

A clean sweep of these seven races would mean a net gain of four seats in the Senate. There is talk of a “red tsunami” that could put more seats in play, but for now, Second Amendment supporters should target these seven seats, and work to defeat anti-Second Amendment extremists via the ballot box this November.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.